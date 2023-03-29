LEAD — A USO-style show that aims specifically to honor veterans and spread patriotism for audiences of all ages, will make Lead its only South Dakota stop on its tour of all 50 states.
“Letters from Home, the 50 States Tour” is a show that incorporates the soundtracks of World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War into classic, vaudeville-inspired entertainment with a modern edge. It is highly interactive and specifically geared toward boosting patriotism in a non-political way. The show is scheduled for the Homestake Opera House stage at 7 p.m., Friday April 7. Tickets are free to all veterans and active service members when they present their identification card, but everyone is encouraged to attend.
“It has a big message of positive hope and patriotism that is not political at all,” said performer Erinn Dearth, who does the show with her partner Dan Beckmann. “We try to separate politics and patriotism as much as possible, because they’re not the same thing. It’s really a great show for all ages. It’s not just for veterans and their families, but for anyone who wants to come and feel good when they leave.”
While it has been going on in a variety of ways since 2010, the 50 States Tour is a new take on the show that is completely unique, as Dearth and Beckmann seek to connect Americans of all ages through honoring veterans and promoting American pride. The show also includes the presentation of a Quilt of Valor to one special veteran.
“This 50 states tour is the only chance to see this particular product, which we are very proud of and having a lot of fun with, and so are our audiences,” Beckmann said.
“A lot of times with the show we perform for an older generation,” Dearth said. “Early on it was largely for the World War II veterans. But as the show has progressed and the audiences have changed, we have shifted our focus to encompass that still, but also to bring in a lot of the Vietnam-era veterans. We try to make this show more applicable to a more theatrical crowd. So far we’ve had great response, and I think there is so much variety that there is definitely something for everybody who will come.”
Beckmann said one of the major parts of the show is its audience interaction. The performers make a great effort to look the audience in the eye and talk directly to them, as well as to give handshakes and recognition for the various branches of the military. After the show, Dearth and Beckmann rush to the lobby, so they are ready to give hugs, handshakes, and listen to stories from the audience members.
“What is neat is a lot of families will come to the show with their parents or grandparents, and they’ll actually start talking for the first time in awhile,” Dearth said. “Music has a way of digging up memories, and being a segway for people who have served and those who haven’t, to start talking. During the Vietnam section of the show we sing a song called ‘We Gotta Get Out of This Place.’ When we were in Connecticut, a veteran came out afterwards and said that’s how he felt over there. He said he was singing that song every day in his head when he was in Vietnam.”
For the Vietnam crowd, Beckmann said they make an extra effort to make sure they are welcomed.
“They didn’t get the welcome home that they deserved when they came home from Vietnam,” she said. “We made that a big part of the show. We get the whole audience to welcome them home during the show, which is really cool. We love it.”
Though the mission of “Letters from Home” is veteran-forward, Beckmann stressed that the show is for everyone and anyone. That’s particularly true, since the show itself has a way of connecting people together.
“When people come in they are your normal theater-going audience,” Beckmann said. “But they really leave feeling connected with one another, because they spend so much time actually interacting and feeling things together and connecting during the show. It really is a show for everybody.”
