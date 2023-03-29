‘Letters from Home’ USO show to stop in Lead on 50-state tour .jpg

LEAD — A USO-style show that aims specifically to honor veterans and spread patriotism for audiences of all ages, will make Lead its only South Dakota stop on its tour of all 50 states.

“Letters from Home, the 50 States Tour” is a show that incorporates the soundtracks of World War II, Vietnam, and the Korean War into classic, vaudeville-inspired entertainment with a modern edge. It is highly interactive and specifically geared toward boosting patriotism in a non-political way. The show is scheduled for the Homestake Opera House stage at 7 p.m., Friday April 7. Tickets are free to all veterans and active service members when they present their identification card, but everyone is encouraged to attend.

