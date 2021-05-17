Let there be light!

BELLE FOURCHE –– Whether you are in the market for a new website or need your existing one spruced up, Deb Elliot’s Life Light Creative, is full service, one-stop shop that can make your webs dreams a reality.
Elliot recently transitioned her business from her home office into a fresh downtown space at the corner of Grant Street and Fifth Avenue in Belle Fourche. The space is part of the former Carquest Auto Parts building, just south of Venue 519.
Having grown up in Florence, Colo., she later earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering. She worked as a programmer in a handful of corporate settings like The Boeing Company and Hewlett-Packard.
Elliot said that she fell organically into what would become a side hustle for her, initially.
“It all started at … the salon I went to in Loveland, and I walked in for my appointment and the lady at the desk who was a friend of mine (the salon’s owner),” she said. “She was on the phone with a web developer and she was just screaming at him.”
After hanging up the phone, Elliot said her friend vented her frustration to her, saying she needed to find someone who could fix her website.
“And I went, ‘How hard could it be?’” she said.
“That question has gotten me into a lot of trouble over the years,” Elliot said with a laugh.
Having spent time in the software field and with some website experience, she said she embarked on a new path – a conduit that would later lead her to Belle Fourche, her home away from home, and many long-time customers.
“I’ve been messing around with computers since seventh grade,” Elliot said, offering to help her friend with her website woes, eventually building a new website and implementing a digital gift card system, which was not common for the times.
Elliot planted the seed with one friend, and in no time, word of mouth spread through the area like wildflowers.
She helped with an issue on her church’s website for no charge.
“I did a lot of stuff pro bono at first,” Elliot said.
After four years of doing the work on the side, when circumstances at her job changed, she dove into the business full time in 2010.
Elliot saw the new opportunity as an open door to her future.
“And I was like, ‘OK, a new door opened, let’s go,’” she said.
And it couldn’t have come at a better time as she was struggling with the corporate IT atmosphere more and more, particularly working with other IT people with little understanding of the work.
“… they did not know what they were doing,” Elliot said. “And I’d train someone, and then they’d supposedly go train somebody else, and then three people down the line, I’d be getting a call from somebody I could barely understand on the phone asking me how something worked. And I’d be like, ‘Well, it’s just quicker for me to go and fix it than to spend hours talking to you on the phone.’”
After 17 years living in Loveland, Elliot and her husband moved to Belle Fourche in 2014.
In April, she branched out of her home office and into the new downtown location. In part, that decision was utilitarian in nature.
“Having your desk 10 feet from your bedroom causes boundary issues over time,” she joked, adding that having a spouse and two dogs around when you’re trying to work is not always a conducive environment for productivity.
“I was spending a lot of hours just at the desk and only in that part of my house,” she said, and pushed herself out of the comfort zone to build a more conducive working environment. “It just kind of was the next progression in the growth of the business.”
When you get down to the nitty-gritty Elliot said her favorite part of the job is working with other small businesses.
“You learn a lot; and you glean some things about running a business,” she said. “… even if it’s a different service or product – some of the things are all the same.”
Elliot said she still has some regular customers who’ve been with her since she embarked upon the path of running her own business.
“I have customers all across the United States, including Hawaii,” Elliot said, adding that the types of websites her customers need assistance on sprawls a full range – business, nonprofit, churches, local organizations, political candidates, and more.
Different customers have differing needs, which Elliot said allows her to flex her full range of skills — including website design and maintenance, mobile-friendly designs, database design, social media marketing, web and database hosting, and training and consultation.
One example of how out of the box Elliot can work came during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elliot said an out-of-state attorney, who is a client of hers, had customers afraid to come to her office because of the pandemic.
“She goes, “I need a way to do wills and trusts remotely, and there’s a lot of stuff we pass back and forth, and lots of information,’” she said. “So, we basically built a website that is an application, and it has a whole customer portal and an admin portal …”
Through Elliot’s system, her client was able to continue providing her legal services during the pandemic, granting her clients additional safety, security, and convivence.
“I don’t know how many trust packages she’s done but they (the attorney’s clients) don’t have to come into the office at all,” Elliot said. “They can communicate via the computer, and upload documents, and get documents back from her, and pay online …”
The website system encompasses many thousands of lines of code and took Elliot at least two months to create.
As for what to name her business, Elliot said that was divine inspiration.
“I literally feel like God would drop ideas into my head … so then I was like, ‘Well, how do I have a business name that kind of acknowledges that I think there’s a higher power that causes all of us to be creative in ways that we never could be,’” she said. “So that’s the meaning behind it – God, who is the light in all of our lives, is the one who gives inspiration …”
After 15 years in business for herself, Elliot said she’s happy to be able to do what she loves.
“I feel like I’m constantly learning,” she said, adding she spends time to understand her customers’ businesses and enjoys helping owners grow their trades in ways that they never anticipated. “So that is very motivating to like help other businesses launch.”
Life Light Creative is located at 501 Grant St. and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Elliot said she is also available by appointment after office hours, when needed.
“I’m excited,” she said, adding that helping people better their business by assisting on web design, marketing, and more is extremely fulfilling to her. “Helping people get the message out about what they do is fun.”
