DEADWOOD – The Deadwood Main Street Initiative (MSI) and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce have banded together, putting out a call to all local businesses and residents to light up the town this holiday season, with $2,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs to those who successfully go all-out.
In its current form, this is the third year of the holiday lighting contest in Deadwood. It is designed as an outlet to show community and holiday spirit. Criteria is simply letting holiday spirit shine with holiday themes and light schemes to be in the running for some pretty great prizes.
“The chamber manages the contest and MSI assists with the prizes and judging,” said Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lee Harstad. “Deadwood doesn’t close. We are open pretty much 24-7-365, and we want all to know that Deadwood is a great place to be year-round, even during the holiday and winter seasons. When neighborhoods and homes are decorated for the holiday season, it adds a lot to the overall welcoming ambience. It also gives our residents a chance to showcase their home holiday decorating talents, maybe be competitively fun with their neighbors, along with a chance to win.”
Judges will pick winners from each Deadwood neighborhood and judging takes place Nov. 28 – Dec. 11.
“We are doing things differently this year as we want to get all the neighborhoods involved. We are offering prizes to the best business and also to the best in each of the neighborhoods in Deadwood: Rodeo Grounds, Burnham, Library, Presidential, Peck Gardens, Stage Run and Upper Main Street. We hope to see even more and even better displays this year,” Harstad said. “We don’t have a theme, necessarily, but judges look for strong, tasteful designs that are more handmade than store-bought. Lighting designs vary greatly, with the variety of colors, ‘blinks,’ and more available. Judges want to see an effort made – it doesn’t have to be perfect, but needs to be impactful.”
Harstad said some past winners showcased wonderful yet subtle displays that were quite detailed.
“The personal touch is very important,” he said. “With the prizes that we offer, we have seen an increase in the displays around Deadwood. On some nicer evenings we have had some traffic jams in the tighter streets as people stopped to get a better look. Overall, it’s not just holiday spirit but community spirit as well. We want the community to participate.”
Cash and prizes will be awarded in the following categories: Best Business, 2023 Deadwood Chamber membership; Best Rodeo Grounds Neighborhood Lights, $250; Best Burnham Neighborhood Lights, $250; Best Library Neighborhood Lights, $250; Best Presidential Neighborhood Lights, $25; Best Peck Gardens Neighborhood Lights, $250; Best Stage Run Neighborhood Lights, $250; Best Upper Main Street Lights, $250.
Also an MSI/Chamber partnership, with the funds raised benefiting MSI initiatives, Holiday Ho-Ho Horseshoe! Is in full swing through Dec. 30. Purchase a Deadwood holiday horseshoe ornament from participating locations to win great prizes. There are 500 numbered Holiday Horseshoes for sale at $10 each. Each horseshoe has a unique number which could correspond to a winning number at participating locations. There are 59 businesses participating and 112 prizes to be won. Participants try and match the number on their horseshoe to corresponding numbers posted in local businesses. Holiday Horseshoes are available for purchase at Silverado, Saloon No. 10, Madame Peacocks, Mr. Wu’s, and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce.
