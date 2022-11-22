DEADWOOD – The Deadwood Main Street Initiative (MSI) and the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce have banded together, putting out a call to all local businesses and residents to light up the town this holiday season, with $2,000 in cash and prizes up for grabs to those who successfully go all-out.

In its current form, this is the third year of the holiday lighting contest in Deadwood. It is designed as an outlet to show community and holiday spirit. Criteria is simply letting holiday spirit shine with holiday themes and light schemes to be in the running for some pretty great prizes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.