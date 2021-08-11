Lemonade stand gets visit from Governor Noem

STURGIS — Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand, on Sturgis Road near the Tilford Exit on Interstate 90, had a high-level visitor Monday. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stopped by for a glass of lemonade and to chat with the young entrepreneur.
Since Wyatt Dennis, 8, a Piedmont Elementary School student, began selling his lemonade last week he has made about $35,000.
His initial plan was to put 50% of what he earned toward his college fund, 30% to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and 20% to buy a dirt bike. But, the Black Hills Riders group came together and gifted a dirt bike for Wyatt because they were so inspired by his efforts. Because of that, Wyatt has upped the amount he is donating to St. Jude’s.
