Lemonade Girls donate to fire department

BELLE FOURCHE — Nick Loper, president of the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department accepted a $300 check from Olivia Sutter, representing the “Lemonade Girls.” COVID-19 shut down the 2020 summertime lemonade fundraiser, but both Sutter and partner Kierra Blomberg wanted to maintain their annual contribution & thank the fire dept. for making the community a better place. Tree Pros, BuckStop Sporting Goods, and Mason’s 5th Ave. made donations in lieu of the lemonade fundraiser, which the girls hope to re-establish this summer.
