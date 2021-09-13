Lemonade Girls donate $304 to BFVFD

BELLE FOURCHE — Last week, the Belle Fourche Lemonade Girls – Kierra Blomberg and Olivia Sutter - donated a $304 check to the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department (BFVFD).
The annual fundraiser, held during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the last 10 years, dedicates all proceeds to BFVFD in appreciation of the volunteers’ commitment and dedication to making the community a better place.
The department was also gifted a photo of one of the department’s fire trucks entering the Black Hills National Cemetery as they honored past BFVFD Capt. Sebastian “Bes” Burckhard at his memorial ceremony last month.
