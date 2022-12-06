LEAD — The fastest growing Kiwanis district in the world is in Nepal — a country where 30 million people are packed into an area that is two-thirds the size of South Dakota. But with about 1,500 new Kiwanians since the first club formed in 2017, the country is filled with young men and women who are eager to follow the Kiwanis mission and “Serve the Children of the World.”

That’s why Lead resident Dr. Dan Leikvold recently traveled to the country in his role as a member of the Kiwanis International Board of Trustees. Kiwanis International is organized into 49 different districts across the world, with 19 of those in other countries outside of North America. In his role as a trustee, Leikvold said he has been assigned to three different Kiwanis districts to counsel — Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nepal. After he spent a year counseling the Kiwanis groups in Nepal through virtual meetings, he decided to travel last August to their Nepal District Convention to meet them in person.

