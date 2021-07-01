Leikvold named International Trustee for global Kiwanis group

LEAD — Dan Leikvold is taking his service for children to an international level.
Leikvold’s retirement from his position as superintendent of Lead-Deadwood School District is effective today, but that will not signify the end of his work for children. In fact, it’s his retirement that opened the door for him to begin advocating for children around the world. On June 26, he was elected as an International Trustee for Kiwanis International, a global organization that exists to advocate for children, with particular attention to literacy, health and nutrition, education and early intervention, and student leadership development. The Kiwanis Club includes 182,000 members around the world, as well as its service leadership programs Kiwanis Kids for elementary school students, Builders Club for middle school students, Key Club for high school students, and Circle K for college students. The club also includes a branch called Action Club, for disabled adults.
“I think Kiwanis is a great organization and I think it’s commitment to children especially is important to me as an educator,” Leikvold said. “So, when the opportunity came up where I am going to have more time on my hands, it gives me the time to be able to do this. I feel like the same sort of skill set that is necessary to be an educator and administrator translates well into being in the leadership position in Kiwanis.
“I still want to advocate for children and that’s what Kiwanis is all about,” Leikvold continued. “This position will allow me to do that outside of the public school system.”
Lyman Toews, president of the Lead-Deadwood Kiwanis Club, said in order to run for the position the local club had to pass a resolution to nominate Leikvold for the position. Leikvold then spent several months visiting different clubs and participating in virtual candidate forums before a voting committee, during which Leikvold’s wealth of knowledge about child advocacy shined through.
“This is an international role and Kiwanis is a huge organization,” Toews said. “I mean, this is huge. Dan is very organized. He cares about kids. He has a lot of experience with kids. Kiwanis is a service organization and we focus on the youth. That’s what differentiates us from other organizations. With his experience, he knows and that comes across very strong. He’s also been in Kiwanis for a long time.”
Leikvold was one of three new International Trustees elected to the position. Clubs are divided into 49 districts worldwide, with lieutenant governors and governors in charge of each district. A Kiwanian for 16 years, Leikvold has served as the Lead-Deadwood Club president, and the Lieutenant Governor and Governor of the Minnesota-Dakotas District. He said he believes those leadership positions, combined with his 35 years as an educator, helped secure his election as a trustee.
As the International Trustee, Leikvold will serve as a club counselor for Kiwanis groups in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nepal. His role will be to work with other trustees from around the globe to govern the organization as a whole, as well as to help clubs in his assigned areas capitalize on their strengths, overcome challenges, and provide a wonderful Kiwanis experience for members.
“The best thing about Kiwanis, whether it is at this club level or internationally, is the fellowship,” he said, adding that meeting new people and working for children is what he is most excited about with the new position. During Monday’s Kiwanis meeting he explained that he will travel around the world during his three-year tenure as a trustee.
Toews and Leikvold said the new International Trustee position will be good for the local club, as Leikvold will be able to share first-hand knowledge about the global organization. Toews praised the newly elected trustee for his commitment to service with the local club.
“Dan is volunteering for almost everything and he’s also a great leader,” Toews said. “When there is a Prospector Bowl or a charity to go to, he’s pushing us to do things. He wasa one of those guys that got us involved with the homeless in Rapid City at the Cornerstone Mission. We would get the kids there to help serve and we, as members, helped serve. It made us aware of what is going on in our community.”
Leikvold is the first from Lead-Deadwood to advance to such a high position in the Kiwanis organization. The Kiwanis Club International has been established for 106 years, and Lead-Deadwood has had a chapter for 95 years. The local club is well known throughout the community for its service to enhance the lives of children. Some major projects include helping to bring the Delta Dental bus to provide free dental care for children, providing dictionaries for elementary school students, providing the Reading Oasis program at the Handley Recreation Center, and funding food distribution to help with food insecurity issues among youth.
“We’re really well known in this community, so people know if thye need help, whether that be financial resources or human effort, they know where to come and that’s a great thing,” Leikvold said.
Jaci Conrad Pearson contributed to this report.
