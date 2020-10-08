Leikvold announces retirement from L-D School District

LEAD — Dan Leikvold, the superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District, has announced he will retire on June 30, 2021.
Dan Leikvold said he has enjoyed the opportunity to work in the district.
“The experiences and relationships I have had with the students, staff, parents, and other community members during my association with LDSD are truly memorable and will stay with me, forever,” Leikvold said. “I know there is not always agreement on how best to proceed in matters regarding education, but I believe the discussions we have had and the direction we have taken in the past 16 years have, for the most part, been positive and productive. It has been a pleasure to work with the school board, parents, teachers, administrators, and support personnel in Lead-Deadwood. It has been an honor to represent the community as the superintendent of schools. I look forward to continue to work on behalf of our students, families, and staff in the next nine months. Thank you.”
Leikvold said that he has no plans beyond his service separation date.
“I don’t have another job lined up. I don’t have a goal for a job, so I suspect, yeah, you could call this retirement; however, the chances that I go do something else are probably pretty good,” Leikvold said. “I don’t know what that is yet. Whether that’s another superintendent job or not, maybe. Whether it’s going back to the classroom, maybe. I don’t know that. Or if it’s something else that I haven’t thought of yet that just presents itself. I don’t know.”
Leikvold said he and his wife Tracy love living in the Northern Hills, especially in Lead and Deadwood.
“So our plan isn’t to go anywhere. Again, that will depend on whether I have some other opportunity somewhere else, but we’ve talked about it, Tracy and I, and this is where we want to retire, for sure,” Leikvold said. “But whether that’s starting July 1, 2021 or a little bit down the road, I’m really not sure.”
Asked why he made the decision, Leikvold said he feels like he and his team have done very good work in the district and provided students, staff, and families largely with what they need.
“I’m not really looking for other opportunities. I just think it’s time to step aside and move on to something else,” Leikvold said. “It’s really rewarding work, working in a school and I’ve enjoyed it. It’s really hard work. It doesn’t mean there haven’t been uncomfortable moments that have occurred, but by and large, I’m happy with the entire experience with the Lead-Deadwood School District for the last 16 years.”
In 2017, Leikvold was named South Dakota School Superintendent Association Outstanding Superintendent of the Year. He has also served on numerous state education boards and committees in various leadership capacities.
In 2004, he was named South Dakota Association of Secondary Schools Principal of the Year and is past president of that association.
Not only has Leikvold been immersed in the school environment and education, he has been a dedicated servant to the community, volunteering in various capacities.
Leikvold’s community service includes current and past membership on numerous local boards in various leadership roles.
Leikvold has served as president of the Lead Kiwanis Club numerous times and has also served as Kiwanis Region 4 lieutenant governor and Kiwanis Minn.-Dak. District governor.
In 2010, Leikvold was honored with the South Dakota Voices for Children Champion for Children award and in 2012, the South Dakota AdvancED Excellence in Education Award.
“I’ve always thought that school superintendents need to be involved in their community because, as in lots and lots of communities, this school is the center piece for lots of folks,” he said. “It can’t be just you wanting support from the community. You’ve got to go out and support the community, as well and be a viable member of the community. Again, this is a great place to live and work and I’ve received just as much from the community as I’ve given to it.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.