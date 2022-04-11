LEGO contest 84 entries strong

LEAD — It was a record-breaking year for the Lead-Deadwood Arts Council’s annual LEGO contest. “It was the largest yet, with 84 entries,” said Executive Director Karen Everett. “The quality of these entries demonstrated that many of these participants can become future engineers, mechanics, designers and artists. Judging was very difficult.” With such masterpieces as The House of All Houses and the USS Floating Fortress, creativity from kids of all ages was prominently on display Friday evening in the Lead-Deadwood High School gym.
