PIERRE — The Sanford Underground Research Facility is set to receive $13 million from the state to expand its underground lab space.
Senate Bill 35, which grants emergency funding to the lab that will pay for excavation efforts, passed the Senate on Monday with an overwhelming majority of 29-4, and the House of Representatives on Wednesday with a vote of 55-13.
The bill now awaits Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature before it will be finalized. Funding for SURF was not included in Noem’s original budget, but Headley said the governor has supported the lab in the past.
In the weeks leading up to the vote Headley said support for the lab among legislators was amazing, as elected officials began to understand the value of SURF.
“We were up here every day having conversations about the value of the lab not just scientifically, but in the state,” Headley said. “Between appropriated dollars and future fund dollars the state has put in $62 million. Between federal and private money, that has resulted in a return of $932 million towards day-to-day operations and projects like LBNF/DUNE. The return on investment for what the state has put in has been 15 times what the state has invested.”
The $13 million will help pay for excavating the drifts later this year. The drifts will lead to two new caverns at the 4,850 level. The timeline allows the lab to take advantage of Thyssen Mining crews who have been excavating space for the Long Baseline Neutrino Experiment. The company already has the necessary equipment set up underground for further excavation, and starting right away after LBNF excavation is complete will save about $15 million in mobilization costs.
For the first phase of the project, Headley said all of the rock from the drift excavation will be stored underground.
Once the drifts are excavated, Headley said SURF will take a break while the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment is built. The final design for the 100 meters long, 24 meters tall, and 20 meters wide caverns will start in 2025, with excavation and construction starting from 2027-28. Once it is built, the space will host planned experiments in dark matter, neutrinos, quantum computing, and more.
“Our plan is to be ready by 2030,” Headley said, adding that scientists are currently working on their 10-year plan for experiments, dubbed the P5, and SURF fits heavily into that plan. “Coming out of the community study that wrapped up in July there were strong recommendations from the community saying ‘build more space at SURF.’ We’re hoping and frankly expecting that there will be language in the final P5 by the end of the year that will also be telling DOE and NSF to build out more space at SURF. That along with all the experiments that will be recommended, the plan is we need to be ready by the end of the decade to be able to host the next generation.”
The $13 million in state funding will also kickstart a lab campaign to solicit $100 million in private donations to pay for the construction of the lab. Philanthropist T. Denny Sanford, who in the past has contributed $70 million to SURF, has pledged to contribute even more to the expansion effort.
“We’ve been having some really good discussions with Denny Sanford,” Headley said. “He has said he is planning to make a donation, but it is too early for us to nail that down.”
The Legislature’s approval came after lab officials testified about the economic impact SURF has on the state, and its popularity among scientists as the United States’ only underground laboratory and one of the deepest in the world. A recent economic impact study of SURF operations shows an actual and projected $2 billion statewide impact from 2020-29.
In addition to offering the underground shielding necessary for experiments, and the facilities needed to conduct research, Headley said scientists appreciate the scientific focus at SURF.
“There are no competing interests at SURF,” Headley continued. “We are 100% dedicated to the science mission. Our scientists appreciate our focus on helping them be successful. We receive consistently positive feedback about the strong support they receive from the team.”
But Headley said SURF has run out of space for more experiments. The expansion is necessary, he said, in order to remain competitive on the world stage in cutting-edge scientific research that has scientists actively seeking underground research space.
“We are at a critical point right now,” said Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority. “If we want to grow and remain a world leader in science, we need to have more underground space in the United States. We are competing with the world’s best science labs in the world, and for that to continue, we have to expand. The science community has endorsed building more space at SURF.”
