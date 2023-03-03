3 DUNE Cavern Excavation- Matthew Kapust.jpg

A drill and mucker are seen excavating for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment at the 4,850 Level at SURF.

Photo by Matthew Kapust, Sanford Underground Research Facility

 Matthew Kapust

PIERRE — The Sanford Underground Research Facility is set to receive $13 million from the state to expand its underground lab space.

Senate Bill 35, which grants emergency funding to the lab that will pay for excavation efforts, passed the Senate on Monday with an overwhelming majority of 29-4, and the House of Representatives on Wednesday with a vote of 55-13.

