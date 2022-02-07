STURGIS — A proposed Meade County shooting range, marijuana, and a host of other topics were discussed Saturday at the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau legislative cracker barrel.
Nearly 50 people, including more than a dozen students from Stephanie Kaufman’s senior government class at Sturgis Brown High School, attended the event held at the Meade County Erskine Building. Speakers included District 29 Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, and District 29 Reps. Kirk Chaffee, R- Whitewood, and Dean Wink, R-Howes.
Some citizens at the meeting wanted assurances that a bill which sought funding for a South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks shooting range in Meade County just north of Rapid City would not be approved.
The Legislature’s House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee rejected HB 1049, which asked for an appropriation of $2.5 million from the state’s general fund and earmark an additional $2.5 million from the GF&P annual budget to build it.
But SB175, which mirrors the house bill, is still alive in the Senate.
“I probably will not support it until there are some accommodations made to Meade County, some safeguards that state and federal agencies can be good stewards,” Chaffee said of the bill.
Wink concurred saying: “There were just too many unanswered questions from GF&P.”
Wink also said he sides with landowners who live adjacent to the proposed shooting range.
“It’s going to be very, very noisy. Part of the reason I live in the prairies in western South Dakota is when I wake up, I can walk out the front door and listen to the meadowlarks singing. I can see two bald eagles sitting in the cottonwood tree about 50 yards away. Would I want to live by there (the shooting range)? No, I would not” he said.
Cammack said he wants to make sure concerns of citizens such as upkeep of roads leading to the site, noise generated by the shooting range and the possibility of fire are addressed.
Another issue associated with the shooting range is the GF&P’s request to close a section line, said landowner Matt Kammerer.
“Do you think it’s right, because of their (GF&P) lack of planning, to just close a section line and build a shooting range across it?” he asked.
Kammerer also wanted to know what possible economic benefit there would be to build the range.
Wink said because of the location of the shooting range, he believes that Pennington County is going to get a lot of economic benefit from it because it is just off the interstate.
“What I’m afraid of is that Pennington County is going to get all the benefits and Meade County is going to get hung with all the expenses,” Wink said.
Medical marijuana
In November 2020, South Dakota voters approved the legalization of medical cannabis.
Legislators, including Chaffee, spent this past summer studying the topic and working to come up with laws to regulate the medical cannabis industry.
The most recent legislation which passed out of a house committee took edibles such as candies, cookies and brownies out of the list of allowable cannabis products licensed dispensaries could sell.
“We don’t want pot to look like candy. We’ve got kids eatin’ Tide pods for Christ’s sake,” Chaffee said.
Other medical marijuana issues being discussed include growing, the number of dispensaries allowed and more.
“I think I would err on the side of caution and have more limitations than what some states would have,” Wink said.
Cammack said the medical marijuana issue is a “work in progress.”
“This is the first time the legislature has ever dealt with this thing. I will guarantee you that we are going to put together this program, and I’ll also guarantee you that a year from now there will be a whole bevy of bills to make little tweaks here and there to make this thing work better,” he said.
Federal monies
Legislators were asked what the state will do if federal funds for road projects and other areas across the state go away.
Chaffee said that recently Sen. Mike Rounds spoke to legislators about federal monies which Chaffee said will most certainly go away at some point.
“That tap is going to shut off, and probably with South Dakota being a red state, it will probably shut off really hard. That worries me,” he said.
Wink said he hasn’t forgotten how the state had to rein in spending in when then Gov. Dennis Daugaard proposed a 10% across the board cut in spending.
“It was not a very fun year. I’m encouraging those in the legislature now to not put that money (federal dollars) into ongoing budgets. We can put it in one-time expenses… so we don’t end up in the same situation.”
Cammack agreed saying: “You don’t spend one-time money for a programs’ ongoing expenses. It’s a trap.”
Fairness in sports
Legislators were asked why the Legislature is dealing with transgender issues such as SB46 which is described as a bill to protect fairness in women’s sports which was recently passed by the House and Senate and was signed by the governor.
“Personally, I have never looked at it as a transgender bill, I look at it as a fairness bill for females that compete in sports,” Cammack said. “I believe it’s good legislation.”
Wink said he also does not see the legislation as a transgender bill.
“I voted for the bill just because I want to be proactive and not reactive on certain situations. I do think we should limit the people that participate in women’s sports to biologically women,” he said. “I just think it’s a fairness bill so that my daughter or granddaughter doesn’t
have to compete against a biological male in volleyball or basketball or whatever.”
The next Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau legislative cracker barrel will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5 in the Meade County Erskine Building.
