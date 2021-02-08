Legislators talk cannabis at Sturgis cracker barrel

STURGIS — Recreational and medical marijuana were among the topics discussed at the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce’s cracker barrel Saturday in Sturgis.
South Dakota voters, on Nov. 3, approved a statewide ballot measure allowing for legalization of medical marijuana and passed a separate constitutional amendment legalizing the growth, sale, possession and use of adult-use marijuana, also known
as recreational marijuana. As dictated in the ballot measures, legalization of both types of marijuana would take place on July 1.
But in the interim, South Dakotas lawmakers must come up with the rules for both.
Timothy Hughes, owner/operator of High Plains Dispensary, asked the legislators if there would be licensing for cannabis lounges so that when tourists come through they can stop and use if desired.
District 29 Rep. Kirk Chaffee said that is one of the items being considered by the Legislature.
“Do I want it like Walgreens at every corner? One per county? One per city? How do we do that?”
Chaffee said no decisions have yet been made and remain discussion points in a bipartisan group of lawmakers calling themselves the Cannabis Caucus.
He then asked Hughes what he would advocate.
“We have our ideas, but we are supposed to be representing the people,” Chaffee said.
Hughes said if it were up to him, he would advocate for cannabis lounges because people should be in a private area to use.
“You don’t want somebody to go in a dispensary and then start walking down the sidewalk and start smoking up,” he said. “If you had a set area where you could go then you know it is not going to be on the street in front of kids and families that don’t want to be around it.”
The question was then asked about a timeline for issues surrounding marijuana.
According to a recent news story by South Dakota News Watch, state officials are taking increasingly aggressive steps toward building a framework for the growing, packaging, selling, taxation and use of legal medical and recreational marijuana in the state.
Additionally, the Cannabis Caucus has learned much about how other states have implemented legalization. The group obtained new estimates that the state could see $350 million in annual recreational pot sales and heard how the state could launch a marijuana tourism industry.
“A group of individuals have dedicated themselves to try to figure this thing out. There is not a day that goes by that numerous individuals that are spending hours and hours on this issue trying to figure it out,” he said.
The problem comes in the South Dakota is trying to deal with both legalization of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana at the same time.
“Either one of them are just incredibly complex issues. It seems like if you bring up one question, it isn’t so much that you come up with an answer, you come up with 600 more questions,” District 29 Sen. Gary Cammack said.
The issue is being addressed, but it is going to take time, he said.
“We want to do it right the first time. When the first proposals come forward, we want to have them fully vetted,” Cammack said.
District 29 Rep. Dean Wink said he has sat in on the Cannabis Caucus to learn more about the subject.
“It is going to be awhile before we come up with solid rules on both those areas,” he said.
Chaffee said it has taken some states four years or more to set out a framework for the cannabis industry.
Anthony Rizzo, whose family owns Ride n Rest campground on Highway 79 north of Sturgis, said they are entertaining the idea of cultivating medical cannabis. He gave the example of North Dakota that has only two licensed medical cannabis cultivation companies for the entire program in the state.
“That doesn’t really align with the civil liberties and principles of free enterprise like South Dakota prides itself on. How as an aspiring business owner can we help to influence that that doesn’t happen here in South Dakota, and that we do have a regulated free market that does benefit the industry and the community?” he said.
Wink told Rizzo that the suggestions of interested individuals is needed in crafting cannabis legislation and shared that the North Dakota model is one of a dozen that are being looked at by lawmakers.
“It’s going to take us some time to work through it, but your input is what is required. You have experience and knowledge far beyond what most of us have down there when it comes to this issue,” he said.
Cammack encouraged Rizzo to come speak when the cannabis issue comes before the legislative committee.
“That is probably the most effective way of having an impact on legislation,” he said. “If you do go to a committee, I would encourage you to have your ducks in a row, and make sure you are clear and concise. Be passionate, but don’t come up there angry.”
Some lawmakers are taking a “wait and see” approach on how to manage recreational marijuana, in part because a legal challenge has been filed that could make the constitutional amendment null and void.
Gov. Kristi Noem said on Feb. 2 that she supports and was a driving force behind the court challenge filed by two South Dakota law enforcement officials who seek to throw out the recreational-marijuana amendment on the basis of an argument that the ballot language was too broad and therefore unconstitutional.
