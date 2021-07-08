EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of stories where the Pioneer will explore the legalization process of medical and recreational marijuana in South Dakota.
FLANDREAU — Members of the legislative marijuana interim summer study committee visited Native Nations Cannabis, located on the Flandreau Indian Reservation Tuesday. The medical cannabis facility is the first established in the state.
Unlike the state legislature, the Santee Sioux Tribal Government, which runs the facility, has already enacted the statues set in Initiated Measure 26 (IM26).
“If they come with a medical recommendation from a physician, we do issue a tribal card that allows them to purchase here,” Melissa Mentele, director of compliance for the facility as well as the writer of IM26 said of customers.
Mentele said the tribe adopted it’s own tribal medical marijuana program which mirrors the rules and resolutions proposed by the South Dakota Department of Health.
The $5 million facility currently houses a cultivation site, production laboratory, and a dispensary. Since opening its doors on July 1, it has issued more than 600 tribal medical cards, which allows any resident of South Dakota to buy cannabis products from the facility. The dispensary also recognizes medical cards from other states, and once the DOH begins issuing cards to residents, they will also be able to purchase there.
“It’s been good to see the relief,” Mentele said. “It’s been nice to be able to help people.”
The Flandreau facility is operated by managers and operational specialists with years of experience starting and building cannabis industry facilities throughout the country.
The committee has toured and continues to tour various facilities in the region to learn how to implement effective legislation regulating the drug.
The group was first met by Cory Johnson, retail general manager for the dispensary, who explained some of the procedures the dispensary follows in order to verify and track all purchases.
“When you walk up, I’m going to ask you for your license (and) I’m going to ask you for your medical card,” Johnson said.
That information is inputted into their registration system, which will dictate how much of what types of products the cardholder is eligible to purchase. When the transaction is complete, the system will print out a receipt and a label, which will be used to seal the customer’s container.
“It has their name, what the product is, how much is in there, (and their medical card number) just to make sure,” Johnson said.
The system also tracks how much cannabis the customer purchases in order to prevent the dispensary from selling a single customer more than the allotted three ounces of marijuana every 14 days.
Johnson said one of the main functions of the facility, and the legalization of marijuana as a whole is to dissolve the black market sale of the drug. For their part, the dispensary uses pricing to help in that cause.
“We know you can buy an eighth (of an ounce) in Sioux Falls or the area for $50, let’s make sure we’re cheaper than that,” he said.
The dispensary currently only accepts cash, but Johnson said it’s working with a cannabis credit card processing company, which uses a cashless ATM system to facilitate debt transactions.
From there, the group was shown the production lab, where the cannabis derivatives are extracted. Joe Miller, the laboratory director explained that, for now, he uses an organic extraction system to separate the plant matter from the viscos material of marijuana. Unlike solvent based extraction, which uses volatile substances such as ethanol and hydrocarbon to separate the material, the method exposes the flower to heat and compression ranging from 15,000 pounds per square inch and 180 to 220 degrees to press the cannabinoids, terpenes, and THC out of the plant, which can then be used to manufacture cannabis products such as edibles, oils, tinctures, and dabs.
“It’s wildly inefficient for volume; however, it is the safest form of extraction,” Miller said.
A solvent based extraction lab is currently being built at the facility, which will house $1.2 million of state-of-the-art equipment specifically designed for safety protocols while using combustible extraction.
“Instead of buying a $32 light fixture from Home Depot. to install in that room, we buy a $900 light fixture from a non-combustible source,” Miller explained.
Miller told the legislators that the production laboratory stage should be the most regulated portion of any cannabis facility.
“This is a very dangerous point of the operation,” Miller said. “This basically goes back to your part – regulation – what is safe.”
Miller suggested the legislators adopt a very high-level of standards for any laboratory and testing facilities, but said it would also be up to individual municipalities to use licensing and zoning regulations to enforce safety protocols. Miller weighed the pros and cons of allowing a facility to hold multiple licenses for cultivating, manufacturing, testing, and dispensing, rather than limiting each to only being licensed as one type of facility.
“The only perspective that would be beneficial to having separate licenses is for safety, you can kind of dive deeper into a finite regulation body to make sure that each one of those is happening the way that they should,” he said. “I wouldn’t limit a company to not having them all because vertical integration actually helps with safety.”
He used Native Nations Cannabis as an example.
“We know (where) the plants coming into my lab were grown, and I know the operating procedures, I know the nutrients used to grow them,” he said. “So I know when it’s landing in my facility it is guaranteed safe.”
The group then visited the cultivation section of the facility, where Jonathan Hunt, chief operating officer explained how marijuana is harvested. Hunt said the entire process takes right around 14 weeks.
“Some things take a little bit longer but that’s a good number.” He said.
Once a seed is planted and the plant begins to sprout, a clipping is taken to be planted separately in order to attempt to duplicate that particular strain and create a more consistent product. That process is known as cloning.
“The seed and the clone stage is about 15 days,” Hunt explained.
Once the clones have taken root, the plants are cultivated for 30 days, then moved to a special climate controlled flowering room for eight weeks. At that point, the plant has produced a usable bud, but after the stems are harvested, they are sent into a cool drying area for up to a month to cure before being sent to the lab for extraction, or to be rolled into marijuana cigarettes.
“As it sits in there, it really starts to develop … the moisture content goes away and the aromatic flavors just really, really come out,” Hunt said.
The entire process from seed to shelf is contained within the Native Nations Cannabis facility, and the legislators were able to see first hand what a well-run medical cannabis program could look like for the entire state.
“My biggest surprise was how professional it was, how high tech it was, and how organized it was,” said majority whip Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City. “I’ve never really been around marijuana before, never really had anything to do with it so this really was surprising how they had that set up.”
During a brief Q&A with the legislators, Hunt explained the importance of lawmakers setting regulations quickly and efficiently to limit the amount of adaptive changes the industry will need to undergo as it starts out in South Dakota. Hunt’s experience working with cannabis companies during the early part of Colorado’s marijuana roll out was tumultuous due to the state’s legislature making changes to its regulations.
“Every three weeks we literally had to make changes to our operations and the financial burden that that brought to our industry was decimating. Absolutely decimating,” he said.
In the first five years, Hunt said, 90% of the new businesses that had started as a result of the legalization of marijuana had to close their doors.
“The rewriting and rewriting and the unknown destroyed us,” he said.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel, we have other states that have passed, it and we can look at lessons learned there and pick and choose from the best of them and there’s no reason we can’t roll this out,” Goodwin said.
As part of the summer study, the committee will be looking at three other states that have legalized medical marijuana programs to make their recommendations moving forward.
“Maybe I was naive but it was like, ‘Holy smokes, this is really happening,’” Goodwin said. “What we have to do as legislators is get on board and figure out how to do it so it’s regulated but at the same point that we can actually do this the right way.”
As the committee works to figure out how best to implement medical marijuana regulations in the state, Goodwin said he has been frustrated with how long its taken the South Dakota Supreme Court to come out with an opinion on the February ruling by Circuit Court Judge Christina Klinger declaring recreational marijuana bill Amendment A unconstitutional. That decision could drastically impact how the committee proceeds with its summer work and recommendations at the next session.
“We just need a ruling at this point,” he said. “It’s inevitable that recreational marijuana is going to be legal, if not now, it’s going to be a ballot measure, so perhaps maybe we should just do it in the legislature, and I think we’re all leaning that way.”
The committee will have its next meeting in Pierre in August, and will continue touring and gathering information throughout the summer. A special session of the legislation will take place in November to discuss redistricting throughout the state. The committee is expected to introduce its recommendations at that time.
