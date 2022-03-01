BELLE FOURCHE — Community members poured into Crossroads in Belle Fourche Saturday to attend a Legislative cracker barrel and discuss a variety of topics with Sens. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center and Ryan Maher, R-Isabel; Reps. Sam Marty, R-Prairie City; Dean Wink, R-Howes, and Kirk Chaffee, R-Whitewood who gave updates on the current legislative session.
First, the legislators introduced themselves and some of the issues they feel are the most pressing.
Cammack, a rancher, currently serves as the majority leader of the state Senate, and on the state affairs, local government, agriculture and natural resources, and joint legislative procedure committees.
Wink, a rancher, serves on the House agriculture and natural resources and transportation committees.
Chaffee, a consultant, serves as the Majority Whip Leader for the House and on the state affairs and taxation committees.
Marty, a rancher, serves on the House agriculture and natural resources, education, and military and veteran affairs committees.
Maher, a restaurant owner and insurance agent, serves on the Senate committee on appropriations and the joint committee on appropriations.
This year, Maher said that the state’s general fund is pushing $410 million over projections.
“Which is just astronomical amounts of money,” he said. “On top of that, we’re dealing with $1 billion that the Biden administration sent out to us (for) the COVID money.”
Lynn Hammerstrom encouraged the legislators to use the budget windfall wisely, sharing an infrastructure concern of his related to a bridge close to his home off Gaver Road southeast of Belle Fourche.
“The 22 years I was there, no maintenance has been done (on it),” he said. “They (the Butte County Commission) ended up closing it two or three years ago.”
Due to the historical nature of the structure, Hammerstrom said that the county is between a rock and a hard place about how to replace it to allow the bridge to be reopened for travel.
“There’s got to be a way to fix some of these things …” he said. “It’s ridiculous.”
Maher said that House Bill 1306, which includes more than $50 million for rural access infrastructure funds.
“I don’t know how it’s all going to play out when the appropriations start,” he said.
Lyndon Bucher inquired how the legislators felt in relation to a convention of states. Specifically, he said Cammack voted in opposition in the vote on the topic this session, inquiring why and what it would take to change his mind.
A convention of states is a convention called by the state legislatures for the purpose of proposing amendments to the Constitution. They are given power to do this under Article V of the Constitution.
“I’ve never heard a good explanation … against convention of states,” Bucher said.
Cammack said that the issue has been brought up in almost every year that he has served on the Legislature. During his first term, in 2012, he said he voted in favor of a convention of states related to a balanced budget. And that was the only one on the topic he supported.
“When this issue comes up, we get literally hundreds, if not thousands of emails,” he said. “And it’s not necessarily all in favor. It’s a very divisive issue.”
“My point is that I want to see how this things works before I support anymore,” Cammack added. “I have got some real concerns. How many delegates are there going to be from each state? How are they going to be chosen? The runaway convention is always an issue that comes up.”
In terms of changing his mind, Cammack said he’s willing to have conversations with constituents on the topic when they approach him with an open mind and in a manner that is conducive for constructive dialogue.
Marty said he voted in approval on the topic this year after years of being against the issue.
“When you look at some of the things going on in Washington, D.C. … it’s a headscratcher there,” he said.
“Hopefully people in this country are waking up,” Bucher said.
A local woman who declined to identify herself inquired about potential increases related to voter integrity.
Cammack said that the Legislature heard three bills related to the topic, each one sent to the 41st day, where proposed bills go to die.
“And every one of them ended up … (having) identified some unintended consequences,” he said. “Your intention and the actual results of a given bill can be (oppositional). Every word makes a difference. In some of these, the intention was good, but the end result of the way the bill was written was not and all three of those (were decided to include those aspects.)”
Beth Morey, who said that she has served as an election worker in the Belle Fourche community for a number of years, said that she does not agree that there is an integrity problem.
“I think we’ve got as much voter integrity in South Dakota as we could possibly ask for,” she said. “I really don’t think we’ve got a problem with voter integrity – not in Belle Fourche, not in Butte County.”
Diana Thovson expressed strong support for medical and recreational cannabis usage, including the creation of a sign of support that she showed off up close to the Legislators, alleging that the drug should be used as an all-natural treatment for pain management.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.