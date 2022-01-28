Legislative committee rejects funding Meade Co. shooting range

PIERRE — A legislative committee on Tuesday put the brakes on a plan for a large shooting range being proposed by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks in Meade County.
The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee rejected HB 1049, which sought an appropriation of $2.5 million from the state’s general fund and earmark an additional $2.5 million from the GF&P annual budget to build it. The vote was 8-5.
The news of the bill’s rejection came during the meeting of the Meade County Commission Tuesday morning.
Neighbors and others interested in the shooting range were invited to a question-and-answer meeting on Monday, Jan. 3. Among those attending were Meade County Commission Chairman Ted Seaman and commissioner Rich Liggett.
“There’s a lot of concerns from the landowners, but there was good discussion,” Seaman said.
Liggett said there were nearly 30 people at the meeting where representatives from the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks presented the plan and answered questions.
“I think it brought forward some very good points. They had some answers to things the residents had,” Liggett said.
Last week South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks Terrestrial Section Chief John Kanta met with Liggett and Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin to discuss concerns with additional traffic and safety on roads should the shooting range be built in Meade County.
“I think that was a fruitful meeting. Ron had some really good input on a lot of things,” Liggett said.
Liggett said another meeting has been called for Feb. 27 for stakeholders in the shooting range project.
Kanta attended the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday and has requested to be on the commission’s agenda at its Feb. 8 meeting.
“I just want to be here in case you guys have any questions. If something comes up in discussions we want to be sure we take notes and get you some answers,” Kanta said.
Kanta spoke about the bill to fund the shooting range being sent to the 41st day of the Legislature, essentially killing the bill.
“There were just some questions that a lot of those committee members had that they want answered,” he said. “We will regroup and work on all that. Certainly, that was one avenue for funding, but we’ve got a lot of other irons in the fire. We will keep pushing along, but without that appropriation.”
Among those speaking for the project at the Legislative hearing Tuesday were the National Rifle Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Izaak Walton League and Elevate Rapid City.
Ranchers whose properties are next to, or nearby, the proposed site spoke against it, as did a South Dakota Stockgrowers lobbyist.
Representative Rocky Blare, R-Ideal, said he originally supported the project but saw Tuesday that the landowners’ concerns hadn’t been addressed.
“I love what it does, but it’s not ready for prime time until you get these landowners involved,” Blare said. “I will support it when you get the adjoining landowners on board.”
Representative Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, called it “a fantastic project” that still has some important issues unresolved, such as what happens to three miles of gravel road, and the still-unclear sources of funds to operate the site after it’s built.
The $10- to $12-milion project is being proposed north of Rapid City along Elk Vale Road.
The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association (SDSGA) Board of Directors recently voted to oppose the shooting range complex.
The proposed 400 acres firearm complex lies just north of Rapid City on Elk Vale Road in Meade County.
The SDSGA has strong policy condemning the removal of land from production agriculture which can have a detrimental effect on the local tax revenue and the economy, Stockgrowers officials said.
SDSGA’s policy states they will, “actively and adamantly oppose state, federal, or other governmental agency’s purchase and/or acquisition of private lands, including lands from non-governmental organizations (NGO).
The proposed sight for the shooting range complex in southern Meade County is currently owned by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation, an NGO based in Pierre that purchased the land from a private landowner.
Not only is the SDSGA concerned about taking land out of production and off the tax rolls, but local landowners are also concerned that plans include building across a section line, which could affect access to their property, Stockgrowers officials said.
Additionally, landowners are concerned with the lack of planning for access to the firearms complex itself. Currently, the only access to the proposed $10 million facility would be via gravel roads. With the heavy increases in traffic that is sure to come with such a facility, local residents and agriculture landowners are left with many questions on how these issues will be addressed.
The GF&P had planned to break ground on the complex in May 2022.
