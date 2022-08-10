DEADWOOD — A signed copy of Gov. Kristi Noem’s book, “Not My First Rodeo,” raised $20,000 for area charities at the annual Legends Ride, Monday.

The book was a surprise offering for the annual Legends Ride auction, held at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square. In its 15th year, the event offers bikers the chance to meet celebrity participants, while raising money for charity. Proceeds this year were given to Special Olympics South Dakota – Rapid City Flame, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, and Treasured Lives, a non-profit organization focused on helping victims of human trafficking.

