DEADWOOD — A signed copy of Gov. Kristi Noem’s book, “Not My First Rodeo,” raised $20,000 for area charities at the annual Legends Ride, Monday.
The book was a surprise offering for the annual Legends Ride auction, held at Deadwood’s Outlaw Square. In its 15th year, the event offers bikers the chance to meet celebrity participants, while raising money for charity. Proceeds this year were given to Special Olympics South Dakota – Rapid City Flame, the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, and Treasured Lives, a non-profit organization focused on helping victims of human trafficking.
During her appearance as one of the many celebrities at the ride, Gov. Kristi Noem offered the book at the tail end of the auction. While the price started at about $250, it quickly skyrocketed into a bidding war when Noem offered to personally sign it on site.
“Come up here and let me give you a hug,” Noem said after Ben Hudye, of Scottsdale, Ariz., won the bid.
In her remarks during the auction Noem reminded the crowd that South Dakota remained open, “even when the rest of the world lost its mind.”
“We are so incredibly blessed to be here,” she said. “People come to South Dakota for freedom. We reminded them what freedom looks like, what it felt like, and we still embrace it today.”
Other auction items included a custom Harley-Davidson Road Glide by Arlen Ness motorcycles, which sold for $50,000; a David Uhl painting of Kristi Noem on her horse at the Buffalo Roundup, which sold for $24,000; and a Scott Jacobs painting of the custom Harley, signed by members of the Ness family and the artist, which sold for $7,000. Overall, the auction brought more than $100,000 in for charity. Participants also paid a fee to participate in the ride, with a portion of those proceeds donated to charity. Bikers enjoyed the escorted ride from Deadwood’s Main Street to the Buffalo Chip Campground, where they were greeted with a special reception.
Participants in this year’s ride had the opportunity to visit with and receive autographs from actor Kevin Sorbo, custom bike builder Billy Lane, Super Bowl champion and former Packers offensive lineman Earl Dotson, and custom bike builders Cory and Zach Ness. Famed motorcycle photographer Michael Lichter also joined the celebrity lineup.
Over the last 15 years, Buffalo Chip Campground owner Rod Woodruff said the event has raised $1.6 million for charity.
Jack Lynass, chairman of the Special Olympics Rapid City Flame, said the Legends Ride has helped the organization significantly. In the past the group has used Legends Ride funds to purchase a bus to transport athletes to events, to build a gymnasium, and to help with other expenses. This year, he said they are working with Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and other partners to build a complex of 16 bocce courts, which will be used by special Olympics athletes and members of the community.
“We found out through the years that bocce is played by everyone,” Lynass said. “Our athletes, when they pair up with the unified programs they enjoy bocce more than any other sport.”
Lynass said the Black Hills Special Olympics has grown significantly in the 13 years since it was reorganized. Starting with 17 athletes in 2009, Lynass said there are more than 400 Special Olympics athletes who compete every year, with another couple hundred who could compete. The athletes, Lynass said, look forward to the Legends Ride every year.
“It’s amazing,” he said of the support from the Buffalo Chip and the Legends Ride participants. “The riders really relate to our athletes. You can see them connect with the smiles. You can’t help but smile when you’re talking to our athletes. They love this and they love being appreciated. The bikers really show the love.”
At the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame, executive director Leah Whaley said the event has helped support the museum’s expansion, and has paid for the main hall of customs, as well as other projects.
