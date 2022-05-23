Legal wrangling continues in Sturgis form of government case

STURGIS — The legal wrangling continues in the civil case involving the city manager form of government in Sturgis.
Fourth Circuit Judge Kevin Krull heard nearly two hours of testimony Friday regarding several motions related to the case filed against the city of Sturgis by residents Tammy and Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz.
Krull ruled in February that the petition to change the form of government in Sturgis was invalid. He said the petition asked for something for which the law does not provide.
If that be true, then the current form of city manager government is invalid, the plaintiffs allege.
The plaintiffs have said they used the same language on their petitions to call for the removal of the city manager system as was used on the petition to bring the city manager system into existence in 2007.
A resolution calling for the election in 2007 read in part: “Now therefore be it resolved that the question of the change in form of city government be submitted for a vote of the people to be held at the regular municipal election dated April 10, 2007.”
An explanatory statement on the ballot for that election read in part: “The primary purpose for the Petition for Election to Change Municipal Government is to provide for a change from an Aldermanic form of government, which is comprised of a Mayor and eight City Council members to a city Manager form of government in which the City Manager is the chief administrating officer for the City and is appointed by the City Council.”
The case file includes a laundry list of motions some citing case law back to 1913.
The most important motion is from the city – a motion to dismiss the case, saying the city complied with South Dakota law when the election was held, and it gave the city the authority to hire a city manager.
“This legal compliance provided the Sturgis City Council the legal authority to employ a city manager for the City of Sturgis,” Sturgis Staff Attorney Eric Miller said in court documents.
Furthermore, the city alleges the court lacks jurisdiction of subject matter in the case.
The plaintiff’s say they are not contesting the 2007 election nor the petition that it was based on.
“Plaintiffs simply ask the Court to declare whether the 2007 election had any effect because it sought to change the ‘form of government’ to a City Manager Form of Government’ which has been adjudicated to be an outcome that is not possible under South Dakota law,” said Kellen Willert, attorney for the Bohns and Vasknetz.
The plaintiffs initially had asked that the court rule that current city manager Daniel Ainslie pay back his salary, dating back to when he was hired in 2011. On Friday, attorney Kellen Willert told Judge Krull they wanted to drop that request.
Krull said he would take the motions he received Friday under advisement and issue a decision later.
