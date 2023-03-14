The Belle Fourche City Council agreed to take legal action against the owners of this property, located at 501 Third Ave., in Belle Fourche after they continuously failed to comply with city ordinances.
BELLE FOURCHE — Owners of 501 Third Ave., in Belle Fourche will face legal consequences after failing to comply with multiple city ordinances.
The property was found to be in violation of Belle Fourche city ordinances on Jan. 11, and on Feb. 21, the Belle Fourche City Council agreed to declare the property a nuisance.
“Next step in this process is I will send a letter, and then I will probably be back in two weeks to ask to begin authorizing legal action,” Clint Hafner, the code enforcement officer for the Belle Fourche police department, told city council members at the Feb. 21 meeting.
By the following city council meeting, March 6, the property had not been abated by the owners, so city council authorized Hafner to take legal action against the property owners.
“A nuisance property usually gets resolved, because Clint (Hafner) has given people numerous opportunities to clean the property,” said Belle Fourche Police Chief Ryan Cherveny. “Clint often offers to assist in cleanup and to help obtain 300-gallon trash cans to avoid having to take legal action.”
The ordinances that the property has continued to be in violation of include:
• #8.24.030(A1 and A4),
• #8.24.0303(B)(13),
• and #8.24.030(B)(6)(e)
In short, the property owners have scrap items on their property that might annoy, injure, or endanger the comfort, repose, health or safety of others. The main concern is worn-out tires and other items that have been deemed “junk” by the city ordinances standards, that have been piled in such a way that it might breed flies or rats or become a fire hazard.
“The issue is both public safety and environmental concerns,” said Cherveny.
The city may now issue a criminal citation for the violation, or the city may abate the nuisance and charge the costs of abatement and any attorney costs to the property owners.
