Legal action to be taken against nuisance property.jpg

The Belle Fourche City Council agreed to take legal action against the owners of this property, located at 501 Third Ave., in Belle Fourche after they continuously failed to comply with city ordinances.

Photo courtesy city of Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Owners of 501 Third Ave., in Belle Fourche will face legal consequences after failing to comply with multiple city ordinances.

The property was found to be in violation of Belle Fourche city ordinances on Jan. 11, and on Feb. 21, the Belle Fourche City Council agreed to declare the property a nuisance.

