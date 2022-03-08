LeCates named L-D School District Employee of the Year

DEADWOOD — Bright and early Monday morning, Lead-Deadwood Elementary Paraprofessional Bonnie LeCates was surprised to find out she’d been named the Lead-Deadwood School District Employee of the Year.
“I was honestly just stunned receiving this award,” LeCates said. “I am truly honored. I have the opportunity each day to work with so many wonderful staff members and students. My focus each day is to be a positive resource to whoever may need some help or support. I feel very blessed to be working in the elementary school of the Lead-Deadwood school district.”
Principal Tim Kosters said LeCates works with students from every grade level in the elementary school.
“She is as eager to step in to help a kindergarten student with breakfast as she is helping a fifth-grade student work through a difficult math problem,” Kosters said. “Whenever an opportunity arises, she is the first to seek out a positive solution to any situation. One of Bonnie’s greatest gifts is writing poetry, she is well known for distributing positive words of encouragement at the perfect time throughout the year. Her dedication to our students and positive outlook make Ms. LeCates an exceptional employee of the year. “
Superintendent Erik Person said school officials were proud to announce LeCates as the Employee of the Year.
“Bonnie is one of those special people who not only does her job at a high level, but also she is always looking for ways to help our school and our kids, looking for opportunities beyond her job description to help out and do literally anything that needs to be done,” Person said.
Anonymously submitted Employee of the Year nomination forms for LeCates spoke of her flexibility, caring, and positivity in approaching her job.
“She always gives 100% into every aspect of her day,” read one submission. “She steps in and helps in any department whenever she is needed. She helps students navigate the hard days and the hard emotions and gets them through it. What a blessing she is to this district.”
“Bonnie has a hard job, and she always knows how to handle any situation with a kind heart and loving way,” read another submission.
Another nomination form said LeCates is outgoing, dedicated, organized, and empathetic.
“But most importantly, a team player,” the form reads. “Bonnie is always there to help anyone in our school, whether it’s students or staff. Bonnie is always positive and instills that positivity to anyone. Bonnie has always been dedicated and works hard to make our elementary a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.