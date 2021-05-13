Learning to honor the flag

SPEARFISH — On Monday, 149 first graders at West Elementary School had their first assembly of the school year to participate in the annual flag etiquette program.
The Spearfish Honor Guard, the Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders, and the Spearfish Unit 164 of the American Legion Auxiliary collaborated to provide a comprehensive flag education experience.
The students began the day with flag etiquette questions and answers reviewing proper behaviors and respect of the American flag. The Spearfish Honor Guard demonstrated the proper folding ceremony and raised the new USA flag and state flag retiring the old one. At the conclusion of the program, the American Legion Riders, who stood in a flag line, came to greet the students and gave each one, a small flag with the proper etiquette rules. The Spearfish Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary prepared these flags. Despite an overcast and cool morning, sitting on the sidewalk, the first graders showed respect and patriotism. Principal Nick Gottlob informed the students that following the program, they were ready to take over the honorable duty of folding the flag at the end of each day, starting next fall when they are in second grade.
