PIERRE — How close is the South Dakota governor’s race?
Numbers leaked onto social media last week indicate a very close race. The question is, how valid are those numbers?
The claim is that an internal poll conducted for the Kristi Noem campaign showed the Republican governor with a narrow 44% to 42% lead over state Rep. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, her Democratic opponent. That means 13% are undecided and could determine who wins on Nov. 8.
The poll’s margin of error is reportedly 4.4%.
Noem defeated former state Sen. Billie Sutton, of Burke, in a very close race in 2018. The final margin was 51% to 47.6%, a difference of 11,458 votes. That’s the narrowest win for a Republican since George S. Mickelson topped Lars Herseth 51.8% to 48.2% in 1986.
The person who first published these numbers online, Briggs Warren, of Sioux Falls, told the Black Hills Pioneer that he was shown the poll data by someone working on the Noem campaign.
Briggs said Ashley Gustafson, chair of the South Dakota College Republicans and a paid staffer on the Noem campaign, had a copy of the internal poll and “was showing it off” and the information was relayed to him. Warren was an intern who worked on Sutton’s 2018 campaign for governor.
Gustafson denied seeing or sharing any poll data.
“There is no truth whatsoever to these claims. I have never seen any ‘internal polls’ and thus did not share any,” she said. “These allegations are false, and your story should say as much. These lies speak to the credibility of your sources. I never saw a poll. I never shared a poll. Please contact Ian Fury for any further questions about these false allegations.”
Warren who said he was “100%” confident Gustafson had shared polling information, wasn’t surprised Gustafson denied sharing the polling data.
“I would have denied it back in 2018 when I was on the Sutton campaign if something similar happened,” he said.
Fury, who transferred from working as Noem’s state government spokesman to serving as her campaign communications director, said Monday that the survey did not come from the governor’s campaign.
“I can confirm that Ashley Gustafson is both chair of the SD College Republicans and on the payroll of Kristi for Governor. In that role, Ashley would not have access to any internal polls,” he said. “As I have already told you, the supposed poll that is floating around is not a Noem internal poll. So this claim is false in several key respects.
“I can state unequivocally that the poll you are referring to is not a Noem poll,” Fury said. “Reporting so is irresponsible.”
He also said Noem and Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden are receiving strong support as they make stops across the state.
“I can also tell you that those numbers are nowhere close to the enthusiasm we are seeing on the ground,” Fury said.
The Smith campaign has a different take. Alex Matson, who serves as its communications director, said they believe the numbers to be correct.
“After thoroughly examining the internal poll story, we have come to believe it is in fact real,” Matson said. “This race is much tighter than people would have originally expected.”
But he said Smith and his running mate, state Rep. Jennifer Keintz of Eden, are working hard to become the first Democrats to win a race for governor since Gov. Dick Kneip and his running mate, Harvey Wollman, won in 1974.
“Although this is good news, we will not be taking it for granted,” Matson said. “Jamie Smith and our campaign will continue to work tirelessly to make sure the people of South Dakota have the opportunity to elect a governor who will prioritize them over personal ambitions.”
South Dakota has had 32 people serve as governor, but only five of them were Democrats. One, Andrew E. Lee, was a populist.
Democrats have won eight gubernatorial elections, with William J. Bulow of Beresford elected in 1926 and 1928 and Tom Berry of Belvidere elected in 1932 and 1934.
Ralph Herseth of Houghton served a single term after being elected in 1958. He lost races for the office in 1960 and 1962, but was the founder of a political dynasty in the state, as his wife Lorna Herseth was twice elected secretary of state. Their son Lars was a longtime legislator and the Democratic candidate for governor and his daughter Stephanie Herseth Sandlin served in the United States House of Representatives for six and a half years.
Kneip was the most successful Democrat in state government history, winning a pair of two-year terms as governor in 1970 and 1972 and being the first governor elected to a four-year term in 1974. He resigned midway through his final year in office and Wollman completed the term.
Wollman was knocked off in the 1978 primary, and no Democrat has been elected since. Republican Bill Janklow served four terms, and Republicans Mickelson, the son of a Republican governor, Mike Rounds and Dennis Daugaard were elected two a pair of terms. Mickelson died in a 1993 plane crash in the middle of his second term.
Now Noem aims to be the latest two-term Republican governor. But if this poll is accurate, she is in a battle for that second term.
In addition, her term as governor has been marked by missteps and controversies. She is currently under state investigation for possibly misusing state planes and for interfering in her daughter’s application for an appraiser license.
Noem had a primary challenge this year, soundly defeating former South Dakota Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard on June 7. Smith, a late entrant into the contest after other Democrats, including Sutton, declined to run, was unopposed for the nomination.
Noem does have a huge edge in fundraising, having raised $15 million for the race as of May. She reported having $8.7 million on hand.
Smith reported raising more than $137,000, with more than $110,000 on hand. The deadline for the pre-election report is Oct. 24.
What’s also noteworthy is the fact Noem lost Sioux Falls in 2018. About one-third of South Dakota voters live in and around the city, and Smith is from the state’s largest city.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.