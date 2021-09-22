SPEARFISH — Look on up! My earlier leaf reports mentioned looking low in Spearfish Canyon to see the color transitions in the grasses and shrubs. Now it’s time to peer up into the highest points of the Canyon rim and cliffs for a cascade of color from the top down. The higher elevation leaf color changes are most noticeable at mile marker 21, before you reach the Long Valley Picnic area, and at the Iron Creek trailhead parking area.
