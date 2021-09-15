Leaf report

SPEARFISH — The Canyon leaves are at 50% of their peak color change. The ground shrubs and grasses continue to show off vibrant reds and the mid-levels of the Canyon are showing vibrant yellows. Some trees are noticeably dry, and on a close inspection you can see the crackled edges of a dry tree compared to a tree going through its fall color change.
I included a photo from my Aunt in this week’s report. A love of nature runs strong in our family. She noticed a large number of pinecones on her conifer or cone-bearing trees such as ponderosa pine this year. The dry, hot weather means the conifer trees are more interested in reproducing, rather than growth. The cones contain their seeds. So not only is the weather hot, but the trees are apparently “in heat,” too!
