SPEARFISH — This is the first Spearfish Canyon Leaf Report of 2021. Leaf peepers, get ready for a spectacular September in Spearfish! The Canyon is currently showing its fall colors at 3%. Watch for small bursts of yellow on Aspen trees just starting their fall transition. You will notice trees starting to lighten their intense greens around Devil’s Bathtub. Get low, too. Ground cover and grasses are the first to lighten their color in the Canyon. At this time, Sumac are still mostly green but are beginning to sprinkle yellows and reds along the Canyon’s lower levels. Don’t let the rain stop you, either. Fall colors pop against the rain.
