SPEARFISH — Spearfish is known for its beautiful scenery and the multitudes of outdoor activities locals and tourists alike can participate in.
Rachel Schultz, a member of the Leadership Spearfish, Class of 2023, addressed city council March 20, asking for approval to use city property and maintenance fees to complete their annual community project this summer.
“Our project is to build an information/rest structure at the east Lookout Mountain trailhead.” Schultz said. “It’s not an access people that I think a lot of people know about, but a lot of people actually do use it.”
Schultz said the design for the structure at the Pony Express Trailhead, is based off the structure currently erect and in use on the west side, or the Nevada Street Trailhead.
The site will include a 15-foot-by-15-foot reinforced stamped concrete pad costing $10,000; a 12-foot-by-10-foot rough cut wooden structure with 8-foot rough cut wooden bench costing $11,000; a bike rack and repair station costing $1,000; informational signs costing $500; a waste receptacle, and dog waste mailbox.
“We’re not asking for money. The project we plan on fully funding via donations from local businesses and donors within the city.” Schultz said. “We’ve actually already acquired some donors who are excited to donate materials, or just some fundraising funds.”
Leadership Spearfish is working with Ainsworth-Benning Construction to calculate the budget for the project, as well as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to determine maintenance costs.
Schultz said the project and final structure will not add a lot to the Parks and Recreation maintenance budget, and falls along its current Sandstone route.
“The point of it is really to just improve the space,” Schultz said.
She wants the area to feel safer, more attractive, and helpful for everyone utilizing the area.
“A major part is management of waste,” Schultz said. “A lot of the locals that live up in that area have actually complained about … cleaning up people’s trash.”
Leadership Spearfish is a program facilitated by the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce.
