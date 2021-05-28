Leadership Spearfish Class of 2021 completes class project

SPEARFISH — The Leadership Spearfish Class of 2021 held a ribbon cutting Wednesday at the opening of their class project.
The project chosen by the Leadership Spearfish Class of 2021 was to place two benches in Spearfish parks that are equipped with solar panel charging ports. The USB charging ports, located at the center bottom of the benches and covered for weather protection, will allow users of the park system to charge their electronics such as phones, e-readers, tablets, and more.
The benches have been designed to reflect Spearfish with one-of-a-kind artwork on the benches. They were fabricated locally through Clauser Welding and installed by Ainsworth-Benning Construction. The class worked closely with the Spearfish Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department throughout the process for approval and placement of the benches. One bench is located in Salam Park and one in Jorgensen Park.
“Through the process of a class project, the members learn the basics of project management, how to work with public and private entities, and how to rely on each team members skill set,” said Melissa Barth, Spearfish Chamber director. “During the nine-month course, the class members learn about Spearfish as a whole, work on personal and professional development, and develop a network of connections.”
Applications for the Class of 2022 will open July 1, with classes beginning in September. For more information on Leadership Spearfish, contact the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 642-2626 or emailing director@spearfishchamber.org.
