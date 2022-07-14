SPEARFISH — Melissa Barth and Nathan Hoogshagen, executive directors of the Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce and the Spearfish Downtown Business Association respectively, have both stepped down from their positions, but both say they will remain intimately involved with downtown doings in Spearfish.
Barth accepted a newly-created marketing and human resources position with Sundance State Bank Monday. Her final day at the Spearfish Chamber will be Aug. 12. Barth has been employed at the Spearfish Chamber for 21 years holding four different titles. She has served as the executive director for the past decade.
“I will be pulling a lot of my skills from the Leadership Spearfish program,” she said. “I’ve been the executive director for 10 years, so I’ve worn the HR hat, and the marketing hat.”
Barth said she was approached by someone from the bank, who had participated in the leadership program, around five weeks ago to discuss the possibility of taking the position.
“After all these years, it is extremely flattering to be sought out, and for somebody to reach out to you and say, ‘hey, can we have a conversation about this,’” she said.
Barth said she’s most looking forward to expanding her marketing and human resources skillsets in her new position. Although she still plans on still being an active presence in the Spearfish community, she said she will miss the close interaction with the wider business market. “I will still be out and about and engaging in the community, it’ll just be in a different capacity,” she said.
“We truly appreciate Melissa and the 21 years of service she has given to the business community and the Spearfish area. I wish her success with her new role with chamber member, Sundance State Bank, and I look forward to her continued support of the chamber,” John Talcott, Chamber Board Chair said in a prepared statement Tuesday.
Barth said the executive committee of the board will meet Wednesday to discuss a transition plan for the chamber moving forward.
Hoogshagen said that after five years of promoting the downtown business district and growing many downtown events, he would be stepping down as executive director, but staying on as vice president of the Downtown Business Association board.
“We felt that it would be best for the organization to have somebody who can be downtown more than I am,” Hoogshagen said. “Somebody who will have an office space downtown and somebody who’s walking Main Street everyday.”
With six small businesses to manage between he and his wife, as well as three young children at home, Hoogshagen said he’s looking forward to spending more time enjoying downtown events with his family, rather than working them.
“I think the thing I’m looking forward to most is coming down and doing Downtown Friday Nights with my family and getting to have a little bit of that family time back,” he said.
Doris Cardwell, who was the manager and buyer for Good Earth Natural Foods for a number of years, will take over as executive director with an office in the Visit Spearfish building downtown.
“I have been involved with the downtown for the last several years and I appreciate small businesses, and I’m looking forward to being able to support them and the community,” Cardwell said. “I’m really excited about picking up where Nathan has left off and building on the foundation that he has laid and all the things that have been established; just being able to expand on all of those.”
