Lead won’t close parking on Addie, McClellan streets

LEAD — The city of Lead will not shut down parking on Addie and McClellan streets
On Monday, Mayor Ron Everett and Police Chief Robert Williams told a room full of residents who live on those streets that the decision was made after discussing the matter of access on the narrow roads with those who would have been affected by the closures. Previously, city officials had proposed the idea of prohibiting parking on certain sections of Addie and McClellan, in order to allow room for snow plows and emergency equipment to pass. However, many residents approached city officials with concern that they would lose the only parking they have in front of their houses.
“Recently, after this came to light everyone has been pushing their cars closer to the curb, which is creating plenty of room for vehicles to get through,” Williams said. “It has to stay that way.”
Therefore, Williams and Everett said the city will require vehicles to park no farther than 6 inches from the curb on those streets. Previously the city code called for vehicles to park no farther than 12 inches from the curb, but a formal resolution will change that requirement for Addie and McClellan Streets.
During times of heavy snow, Williams said it would be the residents’ responsibility to shovel the curb in order to allow for close parking. Once the resolution is passed early next year, vehicles that are found to be more than 6 inches from the curb will be ticketed, regardless of the snow.
“It really comes down to you guys,” Everett said. “You’re parking there, so you have to make sure you’re parking as close to the curb as you possibly can. It should work out for everybody if people do that. Please keep it close and you won’t get a notice or ticket on your windshield.”
Everett also asked residents who have large mirrors on their vehicles to fold them in.
The city commission plans to vote on a resolution at its next meeting, Jan. 3.
