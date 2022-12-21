Lead won’t close parking on Addie, McClellan streets
LEAD — The city of Lead will not shut down parking on Addie and McClellan streets

On Monday, Mayor Ron Everett and Police Chief Robert Williams told a room full of residents who live on those streets that the decision was made after discussing the matter of access on the narrow roads with those who would have been affected by the closures. Previously, city officials had proposed the idea of prohibiting parking on certain sections of Addie and McClellan, in order to allow room for snow plows and emergency equipment to pass. However, many residents approached city officials with concern that they would lose the only parking they have in front of their houses.

