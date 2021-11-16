Lead woman sentenced in disorderly conduct case

DEADWOOD — A local woman who threatened her boyfriend once with a pair of scissors and another time with a butter knife originally faced a felony charge, but recently pleaded guilty to lesser misdemeanor charges and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse Oct. 26.
Patricia Charlene Rogers, 30, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 11 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim for an incident reported Aug. 8. Rogers was also charged by information Aug. 9 with simple assault against the same male victim for an Aug. 7 incident.
Rogers pleaded guilty Oct. 26 to two counts of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with credit for one day served per count, the sentences to run consecutively. It was further ordered that 29 of the 30-day jail sentence be suspended per count upon the following terms and conditions: no alcohol consumption for 90 days and placed on alcohol monitoring for those 90 days; no contact with victim for one year; pay court costs of $157. Rogers is also responsible for reimbursing Lawrence County $789 for court-appointed attorney fees.
Court documents say Aug. 8 at approximately 12:30 p.m., Lawrence County dispatch advised Lead police that a male subject who wanted to speak with a police officer about his girlfriend, Patricia Rogers.
The male said that he found out Rogers was sending pictures of herself to another man and the couple argued about it, with Rogers destroying the house and breaking a glass picture frame. The male said after Rogers broke the picture frame, she threw it at him and glass from the frame cut his face.
The male stated that two days prior, he came home from work and went into his room to avoid an altercation with Rogers. He said Rogers came into his room and had a butter knife. They argued and the male told Rogers she needed to knock next time. The male said Rogers started accusing him of having other girls. The male said that Rogers was holding the butter knife and told him, “You know what? I ought to just (expletive) stab you.”
The male also told police that the day before, Aug. 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m., he and Rogers had another argument and Rogers began cutting items with a pair of scissors. The male said that when she was done cutting things, she took two or three steps toward him with the scissors pointed at him. The male said she did not say anything, but her posture and demeanor made him think she was going to stab him with them.
Rogers told police she did not threaten her boyfriend with scissors. Rogers told police the picture frame incident was an accident and stated she felt her boyfriend was doing this because he was angry at her because he thought she was cheating.
Rogers said her boyfriend had locked her out of her room several times and that she had to use a butter knife to gain entry.
