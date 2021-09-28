Lead woman pleads not guilty to assault charges

DEADWOOD — A local woman who allegedly threatened her boyfriend with a pair of scissors pleaded not guilty to the charges against her before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Patricia Charlene Rogers, 30, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 11 and charged with aggravated assault against a male victim for an Aug. 8 incident, a Class 3 felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines. Rogers was also charged by information Aug. 9 with simple assault against the same male victim for an Aug. 7 incident, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
According to court documents, on Aug. 8 a male subject called police seeking to speak with them about his girlfriend, Patricia Rogers. He told police he has lived with Rogers for approximately five months at their Lead apartment. He said that several days before, he found out Rogers was sending pictures of herself to another man and the couple argued about it. He alleged Rogers destroyed the house and broke a glass picture frame. He said that after Rogers broke the picture frame, she threw it at him and glass from the frame cut his face.
He added that that two days before he called police, he came home from work and went into his room to avoid an altercation with Rogers. He alleged that Rogers came into his room and had a butter knife. They argued and the male told Rogers she needed to knock next time. The male said Rogers started accusing him of having other girls, to which his response allegedly was “just go get the dude you’ve been sending pictures to.” The male alleged that Rogers was holding the butter knife and told him, “You know what? I ought to just (expletive) stab you,” to which the male replied, “Well, if you’re going to do it, do it and get it done with.”
Police met with the male subject and his two friends at Lead City Hall at approximately 2:09 a.m. Aug. 8. The male told police that the day before, Aug. 7, at approximately 3:30 p.m., he and Rogers had another argument and Rogers began cutting items with a pair of scissors. The male said that when she was done cutting things, she allegedly took two or three steps toward him with the scissors pointed at him. The male said she did not say anything, but her posture and demeanor made him think she was going to stab him with them.
The male subject also reported on July 26 Rogers had allegedly stolen $900 from his wallet.
Police contacted Rogers at her residence and told her she was being contacted about an incident that had occurred between her and her boyfriend. Rogers allegedly told police she did not threaten her boyfriend with scissors. Rogers told police the picture frame incident was an accident and stated she feels her boyfriend is doing this because he is angry at her because he thinks she is cheating. Rogers also told police she did not steal the $900.
Rogers alleged her boyfriend had locked her out of her room several times and that she had to use a butter knife to gain entry. Rogers said she had attempted to contact her boyfriend numerous times through the day to try to get him to come back to the house to talk about things.
Rogers is free on $1,000 cash or surety and is slated to appear in court again Oct. 26.
