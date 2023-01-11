bhp news.jpg
DEADWOOD — A woman facing a felony DUI charge, racked up when the vehicle she was driving slid into a snowbank, pleaded not guilty to her sixth alleged infraction Thursday before 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Naveen DeWolf, 63, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 21, 2022 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in her blood.

