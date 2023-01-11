DEADWOOD — A woman facing a felony DUI charge, racked up when the vehicle she was driving slid into a snowbank, pleaded not guilty to her sixth alleged infraction Thursday before 4th Circuit Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Naveen DeWolf, 63, of Lead was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Dec. 21, 2022 and charged with driving or physical control of a motor vehicle while there was 0.08% or more by weight of alcohol in her blood.
According to information filed in the case, DeWolf has on five occasions been convicted of driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage within the last 25 years, two of those within 10 years, enhancing the charge to a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
Prior convictions are as follows: April 14, 2001, June 11, 2007, Oct. 16, 2013, and Aug. 25, 2017 in Lawrence County and Sept. 8, 2014 in Pennington County.
According to court documents, on Dec. 5, 2022 at approximately 9:40 p.m., Lead police were notified of a vehicle accident on East Main Street and White Street. Arriving on scene, police reportedly saw a black vehicle facing east on top of a snowbank.
The driver and passenger were inside a citizen’s vehicle to stay warm. Police made contact with the driver and the passenger. The driver was identified as DeWolf. The passenger and DeWolf both reportedly stated DeWolf was the driver.
DeWolf allegedly told police she slid on the road onto the snowbank. Police observed DeWolf was under the influence of alcohol and a PBT test was collected from her that registered .111%
As DeWolf was placed under arrest, she reportedly proceeded to tell police she was not the driver, explaining and arguing she was not the driver.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Patrick Johnson said DeWolf is free on $15,000 cash surety.
