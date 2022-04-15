Lead will not use public funds to purchase Ukrainian flags

LEAD — Purchasing Ukrainian flags with city funds or even placing privately purchased flags on public property would not be an appropriate way to show humanitarian support, members of the Lead City Commission said April 4.
Commissioner Steve Stewart asked the commission to consider purchasing Ukrainian flags to be placed on the fence at Manuel Brothers Park and at other locations throughout town, to show humanitarian support for those who are suffering under Russian attack. The flags, he said, would cost the city between $7.95 to $15 each.
“Everybody knows what’s going on in the Ukraine,” Stewart said. “This is not a political statement. It’s a humanitarian statement. I understand some people in the city may be offended by that. It’s a humanitarian thing, and it’s just having the city show support for those people who are struggling.”
But Mayor Ron Everett and other commissioners disagreed.
“It is a political statement, and you’re asking the city to participate in that,” Everett said. “There are a lot of political statements out there that we may or may not agree with, and we don’t publicly support those. Asking the city to support a political statement or a humanitarian statement, in my view, is pushing the boundaries a little bit. I’m all for showing support for Ukraine. I think it’s a tragedy, and it should stop. I’m not willing to support city funds being used for that.”
Commissioner Colin Greenfield agreed, saying that money that comes into the city coffers is meant to be used for the city’s advancement. Additionally, he said the flags may not be the best way to show support.
“What will a flag on our fence in the city of Lead do for those individuals in Ukraine,” he asked.
Commissioner Kayla Klein applauded Stewart for his efforts to raise money for the people in Ukraine by selling ribbons and participating in other fundraisers. But individual businesses and residents can show their support without the public display, she said.
Commissioner Roger Thomas agreed. “I can see nothing but hardship down the road if we open that box,” he said. “I would be happy to buy a flag and fly it. But that’s me, individually.”
Stewart said he will continue to sell ribbons to support relief efforts in the Ukraine. He encouraged anyone who is interested in purchasing a ribbon to contact Pastor Peggy at Trinity United Methodist Church.
