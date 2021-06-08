Lead welcomes new city administrator Tuesday

LEAD — The city of Lead has a new city administrator today.
After more than five months of searching for the right candidate, members of the Lead City Commission officially hired Dan Blakeman as the new city administrator. Mike Stahl, the former city administrator, announced in December 2020 that he would retire this summer, after 14 years of working with the city.
Mayor Ron Everett told a room full of citizens Monday that Blakeman is the former administrator for Weston County in Newcastle, Wyo. Before that, he served as the operations officer in Moorcroft, the Public Works Director in Crook County, and the mayor of Pine Haven, all Wyoming communities. Everett said Blakeman was also a supervisor at Windcreek Services, a construction, oil, and gas exploration company that was based in Gillette, Wyo.
“Thank you for this opportunity,” Blakeman said after the commission offered him the position, which he will officially take over today. “I look forward to it. You have a fine thing going here.”
Stahl plans to stick around City Hall to train Blakeman in his new position and facilitate a smooth transition. Following his retirement, Stahl said he plans to stay in Lead and pursue other interests.
