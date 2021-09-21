Lead Visitor’s Center to host ‘Fall in Love with Lead’

LEAD — This weekend is the time to Fall in Love with Lead.
Christine Allen, outreach and events director with the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center said the organization is banding together with area businesses and groups around town to host a fall festival, designed to capture the visitors who make the annual drive into Spearfish Canyon for the fall colors.
The event will start on Thursday with Science Rocks: The Science of Fire presentation by the Lead Volunteer Fire Department. Participants are invited to this free presentation that will explore the science of fire itself and the scientific development of fire extinguishers. After the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to learn how to put out a fire with a fire extinguisher.
Then, from 4-6 p.m. Friday, the chamber will host a mixer and ribbon cutting ceremony at Yates Hair Shaft, located at 305 E. Main St. All residents and visitors are invited to enjoy refreshments and networking with other area business representatives in town.
On Saturday, the whole town will be busy with activities. Starting from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., a vendor fair will feature various craftsmen and businesses peddling their wares at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. So far, a variety of vendors have signed up including Rustic Nook Bakery and Christ Episcopal Church in Lead selling pasties.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., area businesses will participate in a fall food tour, inviting patrons to sample a variety of recipes. Residents and visitors are invited to vote for their favorite recipes with donations, which will be used to help purchase new windows for the Lead trolley.
“It’s based a lot on some food crawls that Deadwood does where you go and you have a sample of something, and you vote with your money,” Allen said. “Any money that we raise for the chamber from this event is going into our trolley and this is the last day the trolley will run.”
Once visitor’s have taste-tested Lead’s fall recipes, they’re invited to Recreational Springs Resort, where the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood will host a cornhole tournament. Funds raised from registration fees, as well as 5% of all food and beverage sales from the day, will be split between the Boys and Girls Club and the Trolley Fund. Then, at 4 p.m. there will be live music at Recreational Springs Resort.
But if cornhole is not your thing, the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center will host the Lead-Deadwood High School Robotics Club from 2-4 p.m. The students will give a presentation about engineering catapults, and participants will build their own small catapult for cotton balls. Participants will also be invited to work with the students to build a larger catapult, which will throw pumpkins and apples into the open cut.
To cap off a day of fundraising, the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center will host a very special trolley tour that will feature historical stops that are not part of the normal tour — including a former bank and a brothel. The event is ticketed, and will be held from 6-8 p.m., culminating with drinks and refreshments at the Homestake Opera House.
“We’ll be going to five different businesses that have history,” Allen said. “We will hear some of their salacious stories that we have here in Lead that we don’t always have time to talk about on the regular trolley tour.”
The weekend will culminate with a special piano performance at the Homestake Opera House, featuring Kathryn Farrugia presenting “The Romantic Piano.” The concert is ticketed and will start at 2 p.m.
In addition to the regularly scheduled events, Allen urged visitors to Lead to take advantage of the many other offerings in town. For more information about the event, call 584-3110.
