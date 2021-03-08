LEAD — How do you engineer a device that will protect an egg that is dropped 30 feet, on to a gym floor?
Students at the Lead-Deadwood Boys and Girls Club will find out the answer to this question and more, when the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center brings materials to present STEAM classes to the Club. Starting on Wednesday, Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center Assistant Director Leigha Patterson will bring materials to present a class relating to Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math to the many students who rely on after school programming at the Boys and Girls Club. The classes will be presented on the second Wednesday of every month, until November, and will be presented free of charge thanks to a grant from Black Hills Energy.
Patterson said the Boys and Girls Club classes will be the same as those presented at the Sanford Lab at Homestake Visitor’s Center on the second Tuesday of the month. Many parents aren’t able to attend the Tuesday classes due to work schedules, and that’s why Patterson said she decided to take the classes to the kids.
“I definitely think it’s an awesome way to get these kids into learning about STEAM,” Patterson said. “The Boys and Girls Club is a really great resource for the community, and a place for these kids to go while their parents are still working.”
For their first class, Patterson said students will work together to engineer a device that will keep an egg from cracking when it is dropped from the walking track at the Handley Center. Students will also learn about gravity and acceleration.
Rebecca Bowker, director of the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood, said the club has about 40 enrolled members, with about 20 who come on a regular basis.
“I think the Boys and Girls Club is such an important thing for the community, and to have the community support and actually want to come into the club and interact with the kids is phenomenal,” Bowker said. “I think the kids will love it because it’s something new.”
