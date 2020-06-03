Lead transfers land to opera house

LEAD — Members of the Lead City Commission approved a land transfer for a small piece of property on the southeast corner of the Historic Homestake Opera House on Monday.
The transfer opens the door for the opera house board to move forward with the process to eventually install chillers for an air conditioning system for the building, as well as an equipment elevator. The next step will be surveying and submitting plats for the 3,700 square foot parcel.
The land transfer request was delayed last month as city officials sought assurances from the opera house board that concerns about noise from the chillers would be addressed. According to city ordinance, decibels for continuous noise, such as what the chillers would produce, must be at 65 decibels. Chris Heiser, an engineer with TSP Engineering in Rapid City, which is handling this phase of construction at the opera house, said the decibel level on the north side would be approximately 85 decibels. He said options to decrease noise levels could include adding sound barriers such as whisper fans and blankets to the chiller, creating a “Cadillac chiller system.” He said the opera house was also exploring ways to build an enclosure around the chillers that would further reduce noise levels.
Mayor Ron Everett asked opera house board members to provide a written assurance that they would pursue the “Cadillac chiller” option, as well as any suitable enclosure that would decrease the noise levels. On Monday, Everett and city commissioners reported they were satisfied with a letter they received from the opera house board.
The city will transfer the small parcel of land to Deadwood-Lead Economic Development, and that agency will deed the land to the Historic Homestake Opera House. Once that is completed, the process to survey and plat the land will begin, with plats to be approved by the city before they are submitted for filing.
However, Historic Homestake Opera House Executive Director Patrick O’Leary said the board is far from starting any kind of construction on this project, since the S.D. State Historical Society must approve any changes to the building. That process, he said, could take an undetermined period of time.
“We’re a long way from getting a building permit,” he said. “I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing estimates because of the timetable. Times are so different and things change day to day.”
