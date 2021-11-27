Lead to kick off December with holiday fun

LEAD — The first weeks in December will be filled with Christmas in Lead, as community organizations come together to spread holiday cheer.
The first week will kick off with judging for the Light Up Lead competition, Dec. 5. Sponsored by the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, the event encourages everyone with a Lead zip code, including those who live in Central City, to decorate for Christmas and enter the competition. For an entry fee of $25, participants can compete for a chance to win cash prizes of $750, $250, or a Black Hills Energy gift basket. Winners will be announced at the Historic Homestake Opera House Festival of Trees event. The remaining proceeds from the event will be donated to the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry.
Once the light shows have been judged, the community is invited to enjoy the Magical Medora Christmas show at the Historic Homestake Opera House. Christine Allen, program director at the opera house, said the show will be the major Christmas production at the opera house this year, and it promises to be spectacular. The Medora Musical, Allen said, is produced in Medora, N.D. and is one of the hottest tourist attractions for that state. The Magical Medora Christmas is the same quality show, with the same performers, with a holiday theme.
“They are touring around three different states, and we are just lucky enough to be one of the places they are going,” Allen said. “We’re pretty excited. They do a great show in the summer. We encourage people to get out and enjoy them during the summer too.”
Tickets for the show are going fast, and Allen said they are already nearly sold out. For tickets, visit www.homestakeoperahouse.com.
Almost immediately following the Christmas special, Allen said the opera house will begin to set up for the Original Black Hills Festival of Trees. The annual tradition has been ongoing since 1982, and was the first event of its kind in the Black Hills. This year it is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9. The public tree viewing will be from 1-5 p.m., with a social hour from 5-6 p.m., and the community event and live auction will be from 6-8:30 p.m.
This year’s theme for the Festival of Trees is “All Around the World,” and Allen said she expects to see a lot of creativity from area residents and individuals, who will donate 15 decorated trees and wreaths to be auctioned off. Additionally, she said gifts are pouring in for the annual silent auction, including a Medora Gift Basket that will include tickets to the Medora summer show, as well as gift certificates for dinners and gifts.
In addition to the auction, the Festival of Trees weekend will be filled with entertainment that will be spread throughout the theater. The Methodist Bell Choir, singing by Debbie Minter, guitarists and a harpist will be among some of the many performances. Additionally, she said there will be many surprise Christmas figures popping up around the theater.
Allen said this year’s Festival of Trees event was scaled back to just one day, in order to allow other community organizations share in the fun with their own holiday activities.
“It takes everybody coming together,” Allen said. “So if we can get more community partnerships built up, that spreads out the work for the volunteers and it gets other people’s names out and let’s them give back to their community as well.”
One of those community partnerships is with the Lead Volunteer Fire Department, as the opera house plans to host the Department’s third annual Santa Bash event on Saturday, Dec. 11. The event will feature music and crafts at the opera house at 5:30 p.m., with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. From 6-7 p.m. everyone who visits Santa will be given a free picture that will be taken and printed on site. Additionally, participants will be invited to enjoy free hot chocolate, s’mores and apple cider, as well as fire pit on the opera house veranda. The evening will be topped off with a free showing of “A Christmas Story,” at the opera house.
“The whole event and everything over the weekend is free,” Allen stressed. “We want people in here, and we want them celebrating the holidays with each other. We will be spacing some things out, and we just want to say we’re back because last year we were online.”
