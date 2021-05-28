Lead to host bike rodeo

LEAD — A bike rodeo is returning to Lead this summer!
Thyssen Mining Co., in cooperation with the Lead Police Department, ACE Hardware, the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, and Lynn’s Dakotamart will be offering a bicycle rodeo event in Lead, June 19. Pre-registration for the event is required by June 4 for the event that is being held for children ages 5-12. Erin Morgan, community affairs director from Thyssen Mining Co., said there will only be space for 25 participants.
Morgan said the idea for the event came up as company officials from Thyssen Mining Co. were researching ways to give back to the Lead community.
“I met with Chief (John) Wainman and Jhett Rantapaa and wanted to know from their perspective, what Thyssen Mining could do for the community, for the kids, that would put us more out there,” Morgan said. “The chief said years ago they used to have a bicycle rodeo for the kids that would teach them safe riding habits, how to stop correctly, how to start, riding on hills, and crossing the street. Then they do a bicycle inspection to make sure handlebars aren’t wobbly, the seat is just right and the chain isn’t rusty. Then they tie in games like weaving in and out of cones and doing who can ride the slowest without putting their feet down.”
Morgan said the event is free for children, and each participant will get a free bicycle helmet, donated by ACE Hardware. Lynn’s DakotaMart will provide snacks for the event, and Thyssen Mining will provide T-shirts to all participants and volunteers. The Lead Police Department will supply cones and other equipment, as well as police officers to give support, and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce/Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center is offering use of the parking lot.
“This is actually something I’m looking forward to,” Morgan said. “I don’t even know bicycling hand signals, but by the end of this day we are going to know.”
Students who have pre-registered for the bike rodeo will be able to check in starting at 11 a.m. June 19. The event will kickoff at 11:30 and will last until about 12:30 or 1 p.m. Parents who wish to register their children for the event can stop by Lead City Hall to get registration forms, and all forms must be turned in no later than June 4.
Morgan said the bike rodeo is just one of many ways Thyssen Mining seeks to contribute to the Lead community while it is here, working to further develop the Sanford Lab for science. Other contributions the company has made so far include donations to the Lord’s Cupboard food pantry, funding an ADA door at the Black Hills Mining Museum, providing funds for the Lead Beautification Committee, and picking up trash around town for Thomas Grier Day.
“If we find something that is really beneficial to the community, by all means we want to talk to the organizers of that,” Morgan said. “It might not be this year, but we are here for three years and we are already planning what we will do for each month for the next two years. By all means, we hope that people will reach out to us and see what we can do to help.”
