Lead to discuss medical cannabis regulations Oct. 4

LEAD — Medical cannabis regulations in Lead is expected to be discussed at the next city commission meeting, Oct. 4.
On Monday, Mayor Ron Everett announced that the commission will come forward with the first reading of an ordinance that will address such issues as how many licenses Lead will issue for operating a medical marijuana dispensary, testing, or cultivation facility within city limits, as well as how much license fees will cost and how the facilities will be regulated in town. Public input will be encouraged at the meeting.
Everett acknowledged that the upcoming first reading of the ordinance was not advertised very well, and no mention of Monday’s discussion was reflected on the city commission agenda. But members of the Lead Planning and Zoning Commission have made several recommendations for cannabis regulation, including prohibiting the issuance of conditional use permits that allow medical marijuana businesses to operate within residential districts. Other recommendations include prohibiting the businesses within 500 feet of a school, and within 50 feet of a church.
Commissioner Colin Greenfield said medical marijuana could present an opportunity for Lead to explore a new industry. He said he has spoken with residents who are both adamantly opposed and supportive of the new law. But with the implementation of Initiated Measure 26, cannabis businesses are inevitable and must be well regulated.
“Lead, as a municipality we rely on our past, tourism, and science,” he said. “This is an opportunity in my mind for Lead to explore. We want to do it cautiously and correctly, to explore a new industry. We can’t say no to marijuana being here. We know it’s going to be here. So how do we embrace that in the best way to benefit our town? This puts us into a unique opportunity to look at what this can do for the city of Lead, not only within our city limits, but for the entire Black Hills. They’ll be coming to our town to make those sales or to get their medicine. We could possibly establish an industry for Lead that could put us further ahead down the line. Let’s not just discredit it right off the bat. It’s a viable business and an industry, and we could take a leadership role in that area.”
A major question for the commission to decide deals with how many licenses Lead will issue, and how much the city will charge for those licenses. According to state law, the state will charge a $5,000 licensing fee, but city fees are left to the discretion of individual municipalities. Liz Tiger, a consultant with 605 Cannabis, the organization responsible for Initiated Measure 26, attended Monday night’s meeting to answer questions about regulations across the country, case studies, and how other local governments are regulating the cannabis industry within their borders.
“What I will bring up here is take a look at your community members, because that is who will want to establish this,” Tiger said, referring to local residents who may want to start medical marijuana businesses. “Statute says at least one principal officer of the company must be a South Dakota resident. This is a cash industry. You’re not going to find a bank that wants to do business loans on this. I know you have some business owners in the community who are interested in joining the industry.”
While Tiger said the general tone of local governments across the state is a very cautious and restrictive approach, she urged the commission to reject instituting caps on the number of licenses the city will issue. Instead, she urged the commission to consider letting the free market determine how many medical cannabis business Lead can support.
“Being a patient myself, I am a fan of just letting business work itself out,” she said. “Our state law does allow for reciprocity, meaning out of state cards can be used in South Dakota.”
Tiger added that 605 Cannabis watched in Oklahoma as cannabis businesses spiked immediately after the practice was legalized, and subsequently, several smaller businesses failed. Eventually, she said the number of cannabis related businesses balanced out to effectively meet the customer base.
But Richard Chabwick, who moved to Lead from Oklahoma three years ago, said he watched crime rates increase slightly in his small town after medical marijuana was implemented. Cannabis cultivation facilities, he said, are also major water and energy consumers.
Lead Police Chief John Wainman asked the commission to consider capping its cannabis licenses at two for the first year, and re-evaluate the number after that.
“The feeling of law enforcement is varied across the state,” Wainman said. “It’s a business, people. It’s coming. I want to see us get behind it, regulate it and do it right. I would like to see it capped first so we don’t have every empty building filling up with businesses that are failing.”
Commissioner Kayla Klein asked about the city’s cap on liquor licenses. Currently, Everett said liquor licenses are regulated by state statute, and the city has five. Under the medical marijuana law, the city is required to issue at least one license for cannabis business.
Public comment will be invited and encouraged at the next city commission meeting, 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at Lead City Hall.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.