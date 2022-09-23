Local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones work with students at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood to create bee-themed artwork, which will be displayed on utility boxes at the Handley Center and at the Manuel Brothers Park splash pad. Courtesy photo
Local artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones work with students at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood to create bee-themed artwork, which will be displayed on utility boxes at the Handley Center and at the Manuel Brothers Park splash pad. Courtesy photo
Students at the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood had to follow specific rubrics for their bee artwork to be considered for display on utility boxes in Lead. Courtesy photo
LEAD — The city of Lead and the Handley Center will help pay the increased costs to decorate utility boxes with student artwork.
On Monday, artists Cary Thrall and Eric Jones asked the city to consider helping pay increased costs to decorate the utility box at the Manuel Brothers Park splash pad with student artwork. The artwork is the culmination of a lesson that local artists and educators Thrall, Jones, Ammie Deibert, Chelsie Bauer, and Kiah Crowley presented about bees, for students the Boys and Girls Club of Lead-Deadwood. The art assignment included specific rubrics that the students had to follow, in order to be considered for inclusion in a vinyl mural that will be wrapped around the utility boxes at the park and at the Handley Center.
However, Thrall told members of the commission Monday that the original bids for wrapping the utility boxes were higher than expected, because the utility boxes are larger than average. The S.D. Arts Council grant will provide $300 to wrap each utility box. However, Thrall said it would cost $660 more to
