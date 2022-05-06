Lead to celebrate Thomas Grier Day May 14

LEAD — An event to honor one of their most beloved historical characters — Thomas J. Grier — will have Lead residents bursting with community pride as they celebrate historic preservation, community cleanup, and the rich history of Homestake’s longtime superintendent who devoted his life to this area.
Thomas Grier Day will be held on May 14, and will be characterized by a community cleanup event. Residents are encouraged to help spruce up the town at various locations from 9-11 a.m.
After cleaning up the town, residents and visitors are invited to Christ Episcopal Church in Lead, where they will enjoy a light lunch and cake, provided by Rustic Nook Bakery, as well as a presentation about Grier by Historic Preservation Commission member Terry Smith.
Following the lunchtime presentations, Sherri Meidinger, president of the Lead Historic Preservation Commission, said the commission has asked four speakers to give presentations about preserving historic buildings. The presentations will be held from 12:15-4:30 p.m., at the Homestake Opera House. Speakers will include David Gackle, who restored the Cotton House on the corner of Paul and Julius Streets; Dale Thomason, of New Moon Customs, who will discuss new techniques with tile and concrete that assist with historic preservation; Lynn Namminga, owner of the Thistle House in Deadwood, who will discuss period lighting and wood trip; and JR Hamblet, who is the facilities manager for the Elkhorn Ridge properties. Hamblet will discuss the preservation of the Frawley Ranch and Anderson Ranch buildings.
Following the historic preservation presentations, Meidinger said the Homestake Opera House will host an open house reception that will kick off at 5 p.m. with a social hour. Attendees will receive information about the upcoming season of performances at the opera house, as well as a major announcement that organizers at the opera house have been keeping under wraps for a few years.
“Thomas Grier did big things in Lead,” said Christine Allen of the opera house. “The Homestake Opera House is proud to be amongst the biggest of his achievements and we dare to say one of the closest to his heart. We celebrate his contributions to Lead on Thomas Grier Day. This year, on Saturday, May 14 at 5 p.m., we again throw open our doors to the public and welcome them to celebrate all things opera house, just as he did back in 1914. We invite all to attend this open house and get a chance to not only find out about next year’s season, but some other projects we have been keeping to ourselves. You won’t want to miss it!”
Grier helped Homestake grow into the largest gold mine in the western Hemisphere. He was known for his philanthropy and benevolence toward the people of Lead. Born on May 18, 1885, Grier served as the superintendent of the Homestake Mining Co. for nearly 30 years. In addition to becoming known for his good business practices and wise workforce decisions, one of Hearst’s greatest contributions to the community was working with Phoebe Apperson Hearst to build the opera house as a gift of arts, culture and recreational opportunities for Lead. He was also well known for establishing programs such as free health care for Homestake employees, and other social and community developments that cared for the people of Lead.
When Grier died in Los Angeles in 1914, the people of Lead crowded around the Homestake Opera House for the unveiling of a statue in his honor. That statue was later moved to the front of Christ Episcopal Church, where it remains today.
In addition to festivities and presentations around town, Meidinger said the children of Lead are invited to participate by setting up lemonade stands throughout town. The Antique Arts Second Saturdays event that celebrates Lead’s small business community, will also be held on the same day. All presentations and events will be free to the public and everyone is invited to attend.
