Lead to apply for more than $1 million in infrastructure grants

LEAD — The city of Lead will apply for more than $1 million in grants to improve infrastructure along Mill Street and Miners Avenue.
On Monday the city approved a substantial increase to its Community Development Block Grant application. The originally approved CDBG grant of $386,325 was to pay for utility improvements and street reconstruction along Mill Street, from McClellan to High Street. But an increased funding request of $607,044 would expand the scope of that project to include an extra block, to go from McClellan to Summit Street, as well as account for increased construction costs over the last year.
When the city’s CDBG grant request for the Mill Street project was approved last year, the project cost estimate was at about $726,000. With the addition of the extra block, as well as increased construction costs, that project estimate is closer to $1.2 million, said Lysann Zeller, a representative from Black Hills Council of Local Governments who is helping the city with the grant application.
Additionally, the city will apply for $427,636 in grants to help pay for utility improvements along Miners Avenue. That project is estimated to cost about $819,874.
Zeller has helped the city of Lead successfully apply for four Community Development Block Grants for utility, storm sewer and water infrastructure improvements over the years. She said Community Development Block Grants are intended to specifically pay for up to 50% of construction costs for infrastructure improvements, especially related to water, sewer and storm sewer improvements. The grants help the cities indirectly pass savings on to residents.
“It’s subsidizing the cost of these projects so that the city doesn’t have to raise rates as much,” she said. “If the city had to pay for these infrastructure projects themselves, that would likely impact rates.”
As part of the application for CDBG grant funds, Zeller said the city is required to compile a Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment that outlines goals within the community, and how the grant funds will help the city achieve those goals. That assessment includes improving infrastructure throughout the town in order to make municipal services easily accessible for the population; increasing the availability of affordable housing for residents, and making housing available for workers, scientists and contractors for the Sanford Lab and other area projects; continuing stewardship for fire protection systems throughout the community; attracting new business to town; monitoring short term rentals within the city; and more.
Zeller said the city intends to apply for dollars from the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, later in February to help pay for these infrastructure improvements. Those dollars, she said, would likely be matched with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Community Development Block Grant is specifically geared toward communities where more than 51% of the population is considered low to moderate income. In Lead this year, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) statistics show 51.55% of residents meet that criteria. That percentage is decreasing, Zeller said, since in 2019, 52.17% of Lead residents were considered low to moderate income.
Before applying for the grants, the city of Lead held a public hearing about the matter on Tuesday, as part of the normal application process. With no public comments submitted, Zeller said any residents who wish to comment about the matter can submit written statements to the city of Lead, or email her directly at lzeller@wrbsc.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.