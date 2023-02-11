LEAD — Residents of Lead have an opportunity to decide what the future park shelter design will look like.
Matt Fridell of Tallgrass Landscape Architecture in Custer, the firm that has been retained to work on re-designing the shelter at Manuel Brothers Park, presented two different options for a new park shelter during Monday night’s city commission meeting. Boards that display renderings of both options, along with ballots for residents to vote for their choice are available at city hall.
The choice, Fridell said, is mostly between wood or steel frames to build the shelter that will incorporate enclosed picnic tables, a concession area, a stage, and a gathering place that can be both in the open air and enclosed for various weather events. The first choice mimics the Yates and Ross headframe of Lead, and includes steel construction. The second choice mimics the now-unused steel shaft that is near the dog park area next to the Open Cut, and is made from wood.
Both plans include two shelters that can be enclosed with garage doors, and which extend in a plaza form, from the parking lot to near the swings at the bottom of the hill. Both options include swings on the lower level of the plaza area, as well as a stage area and enclosed concessions.
“What you have is this great chance to rebuild the structure that is there that is in rough shape and is low, and really build the edge of the park to that uphill side, so the opportunities for picnicking and gathering are increased up there,” Fridell said.
Mayor Ron Everett said the city’s goal is to gather public input about which type of shelter structure to build, so designs can be completed this year. Cost estimates for the project will come at a later date. The proposed timetable has construction starting next year.
In addition to the park shelter, Fridell said proposals include a complete walkway around the park that extends down to the skatepark area, and a dedicated viewing area for the Open Cut. A new bandshell with an open layout is also planned.
“It’s meant to have a roof so that it is sheltered, but it will have an open view of the Open Cut,” Fridell said.
Everett said after the plans have been on display at city hall for a few weeks or more, the city will schedule public hearings to solicit even more input about the park design before making a final decision. Those hearings have not yet been scheduled and will be announced at a later date.
“We encourage the whole community if they can to come to these meetings because it is your future and your children’s future to see what this city can become,” said Commissioner Steve Stewart.
