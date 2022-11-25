bhp news.jpg
LEAD — A proposal to establish no-parking zones on West McClellan and Addie streets has been put on hold until Lead City Commissioners can gather more information about the matter.

On Monday, commissioners discussed two separate resolutions that would establish no-parking zones. On Addie Street, the proposal is to stagger vehicles by prohibiting parking on the south side from the southeast section of Grand Avenue, east 119 feet. Then, on-street parking will be prohibited on the north side of Addie from 119 feet east of the intersection of Grand Avenue east to the intersection of Wall Street.

