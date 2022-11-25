LEAD — A proposal to establish no-parking zones on West McClellan and Addie streets has been put on hold until Lead City Commissioners can gather more information about the matter.
On Monday, commissioners discussed two separate resolutions that would establish no-parking zones. On Addie Street, the proposal is to stagger vehicles by prohibiting parking on the south side from the southeast section of Grand Avenue, east 119 feet. Then, on-street parking will be prohibited on the north side of Addie from 119 feet east of the intersection of Grand Avenue east to the intersection of Wall Street.
For West McClellan Street, city officials propose a no-parking zone in the 600 and 700 block.
Public Works Director Jason Bauernfiend told members of the commission on Monday that the streets are very narrow, and with parking on both sides of the street, the front-end loaders used for snow removal cannot always get through. Additionally, Bauernfiend expressed concern about emergency vehicles passing through in those areas.
“Every snowfall or blizzard, I can’t get loaders down the street,” he said. “It’s almost every time. One of these days we’re going to bounce off one of those cars or worse. I know it sucks for the neighbors up there, but it makes it easier for us to open up the roads and easier to get fire trucks and emergency vehicles up there. I do feel bad for the people up there. I know they’re upset with me. It was a safety issue in my eyes.”
One resident, who has lived on McClellan Street for 45 years, said he does not understand why the change has to come now. “This all started when we got tickets for parking on the sidewalk, so we moved out and that really aggravated the street crew,” he said. “If we park on the sidewalk we can get several feet off the street.”
Tesla Keehn, who also lives on West McClellan Street, said parking is so tight on the street, that closing off just part of the street will affect all of the residents.
Brad Hull, who said his house is the only one that will be affected with the no-parking zone, said he has two young children and losing his parking would be a hardship. He also mentioned that the problem comes from a neighbor, who parks a large pickup truck away from the edge of the street and takes up a great amount of space.
After listening to residents, Mayor Ron Everett asked for more time to research possible options that would increase safety on the street in the least intrusive way.
“This deserves a little more consideration other than making a decision tonight,” he said, adding a suggestion to create a snow route with no parking allowed after 6 a.m. Everett also suggested possibly abandoning the sidewalk on one side of the street, to allow residents more room for parking.
“If the cars were gone, it would be easier to get it cleaned out,” Bauernfiend said. “When you’re in a blizzard and there is more snow, it just gets tighter and tighter.”
But Building Inspector Dennis Schumacher said even with establishing a snow route, emergency vehicles would still have a hard time getting down the street.
“We need to have more conversation around it,” Commissioner Kayla Klein said. “God forbid there was a fire in one of your houses; if we couldn’t get a fire truck down there to stop it, that would be horrible. Something has to happen. I think there are a few solutions.”
City commissioners will re-visit the no parking zone resolutions at their next meeting, Dec. 5.
