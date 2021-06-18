Lead summer reading program packed with fun, prizes

LEAD — Kids who want to be rewarded with big prizes and cool events should check out the Summer Reading Program at the Phoebe Hearst Library in Lead.
Children’s Librarian Micole Davis said thanks to a variety of community donations, this year’s program will be better than it has ever been for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“There’s no way I could even tell you all of the prizes,” Davis said. “We’ve gotten some amazing donations this year. That’s one thing I really want to express gratefulness for. Because of COVID, our usual means of funding our children’s programming was cut off from us. So, we went into this children’s programming this summer not knowing what we would be able to offer, because it was going to depend on what the community was willing to donate to us on a short notice basis. We’ve had an amazing response from our area businesses.”
Some prizes for the teen program include eight passes to the Gold Dust’s Escape Room in Deadwood; 10 day passes to the Spearfish Recreation Center and Water Park; two month-long student memberships to the Deadwood Recreation Center; gift certificates from ACE Hardware; two Mickelson Trail memberships; and more. The grand prize for the program will be center ice seats for the Rapid City Rush game of the students’ choice, during the 2021-22 season.
“Those certificates are each worth well over $100,” Davis said of the Rush donation. “They’re fantastic seats.”
New to the kindergarten through sixth grade program this year will be age-specific prizes, including roller skating passes to the Handley Recreation Center.
“Our 5th and 6th grade readers are not going to want the same things that the kindergartners want,” Davis said. “In order to encourage them to read we are going to have some prizes specific to the older kids. We’ve never reserved certain prizes for that older age group. We’ve recognized an area we need to work on is it’s easy to get the younger kids into the library to read. Then, as they start moving into that middle school age, that’s when we seem to lose them. One of my goals is to start making our reading program more enjoyable, accessible and something that excites that age group to keep them reading through their teen years.”
In order to foster that excitement, Davis said this year’s summer reading program will be filled with activities at various locations around town.
“Because when we started planning the program we didn’t know how open we were going to be for COVID, a lot of our programming for teens is actually going to be at other locations,” Davis said. “We feel like it’s really important for the teens to have that time together as a group, and we weren’t certain we were going to be able to d otaht at the library.”
For the teen program, the reading event will kick off on June 24 with showing a movie that is based on a book series the library recently acquired for teens. Licensing agreements prohibit the library from advertising the name of the series, but Davis said the teens are sure to be thrilled, and they will learn that most of their favorite movies or shows are based on books.
Subsequent teen activities will include a huge Nerf-gun fight at Manuel Brothers Park; a jeopardy game at Java Joint, where summer reading program participants will be treated to a free milkshake; a scavenger hunt at the library; and the final event will be a game day at the Greenfield Pub, which will close to the public for that afternoon so summer reading program kids can enjoy non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, karaoke and games.
Davis said the teen programs will all be held on Thursdays in July, and will usually start at 1:30 p.m. The event at the Greenfield Pub will start at 3 p.m. All of the teen events will have snacks available.
For the younger kids, Davis said she has equally exciting programming planned. It will kick off July 2, and youth in grades K-6 will be invited to “fish for books” on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays. The first program will be held July 7, when Lead Ordinance Officer Dawn Allen will do a safety presentation for the kids about how to safely act around dogs. Then, on July 8 the library will team up with Outlaw Square in Deadwood to host Markie Scholz, of Dragons are Too Seldom puppetry, for a free puppet show that will begin at 6:15 p.m.
“That is open and free to the public,” Davis said. “Whoever wants to come and bring their kids and bring some lawn chairs can enjoy the show. We will have a table there where you can register, and we will be giving away some free books to people who show up.”
Except for the puppet show, Davis said all other kindergarten through sixth grade programming will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays. Other programming for the younger kids will include a presentation from the Game, Fish & Parks Rapid City Outdoor Campus about animals in the Black Hills, where children will be invited to explore various pelts, bones, antlers and other animal parts. The following week, Katrina Hutchison of Explore Fitness and Adventure is going to do fun fitness activities with the kids.
Davis said the library is actively seeking parent volunteers who are willing to help with any of the summer reading programming. Just a few hours of volunteer help can make the difference for a successful event.
Overall, Davis said the whole point of the summer reading program is for the kids to discover that it is fun to read. Because of that, many of the past requirements, such as writing a book report paper to get prizes, have been scrapped.
“I have found for some teens that will kekep them from reading because they don’t want homework,” Davis said. “This is supposed to be fun. It’s not supposed to be an extension of school. A lot of it is going to be on the honor system. We have good kids and good parents. The kids who sign up for this are ones who want to read. They’re not doing it for the prizes.
“The goal of summer reading is to keep our kids reading,” she continued.
For more information about the summer reading program, or to sign up for the programs, stop in to the library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, or call 584-2013.
