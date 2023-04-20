By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — Members of the Lead City Commission want to re-visit the possibility of instituting a moratorium on short-term rentals.
During his last meeting as a commissioner, Steve Stewart proposed the moratorium, and asked to make a motion to put it into place. Stewart said in his research, the city of Lead has more than four times as many short-term rentals than Deadwood, which has had a moratorium in place for several years.
“It’s a tough thing to do, but I think if we don’t do it, it’s going to get carried away,” Stewart said.
However, Mayor Ron Everett said Monday’s agenda item was for discussion only, and he did not allow the motion to approve the moratorium. Before the city approves such a thing, he said there needs to be research and public discussion about the matter.
“We have it on the agenda as a discussion item and that would be bad practice to do that tonight,” he said.
Other commissioners agreed that more research needs to be conducted before action is taken, but that the city needs to do more to regulate future short-term rentals. Of Lead’s 1,500 residences, Commissioner Roger Thomas said the city has 71 registered short-term rentals. However, he said the actual number could be over 100. Last year the city purchased software to monitor short-term rental availability in Lead, and he asked for a report that shows exactly how many of the businesses are in the city.
Commissioners’ concern is the lack of available housing for residents and families who want to move to town.
“Everyone around us has a system set up where they don’t allow them because they realize they’re losing their housing too,” Thomas said. “Every time we talk about affordable housing, housing for families with kids, they’re taken up. I want to slow down and take a look at it. I just heard if you look at Airbnb and Vrbo, in the city of Lead we’re over 110 again. I don’t know if our system is not catching those, but we need to address our system and find out what is going on. If we have 100 we’re headed for a real bad day.”
“I think it’s time we go back to look at what we put in place and how that is working so far,” said Commissioner Colin Greenfield. “The percentage of vacation rentals to regular housing in our city does concern me. Maybe we won’t say no more forever, but for right now we have to get a handle on it.”
But Commissioner Kayla Klein said she would not make a decision about the matter before she has public input. “I need to make sure there is plenty of time for people to research the topic before we make any formal decisions,” she said.
Following some discussion, Everett asked the Lead Planning and Zoning Commission to look into the possibility of issuing a moratorium on short-term rentals in Lead.
“We will for sure have lots of public meetings before we do anything like this,” he said.
