Lead starts process to replace First St. guardrail

LEAD — The city of Lead will be replacing the guardrail on First Street.
On Monday the city commission approved an engineering estimate for $41,101.50 from Interstate Engineering to design a project that will replace the aging guardrail with a double-beam rail. The engineering will include moving the guardrail 3 feet away from the edge of the cliff, so erosion doesn’t cause it to eventually slough off the side. In order to make up that space, Engineer Eric Hoffman said he would recommend taking the sidewalk to increase the width of the street from 21 to 24 feet.
Before approving the estimate, city commissioners discussed the need to improve retaining walls along that road during the same project when sidewalks are being removed.
“Almost every one of those homes on First Street has a retaining wall and the sidewalk butts up against those walls,” said Mayor Ron Everett. “Some of them are in need of repair. I’m just wondering how we’re going to deal with that.”
Engineer Eric Hoffman told the city that it appears the city will be able to remove the sidewalks without disturbing the retaining walls. However, city officials agreed that they want to make sure the street looks better than it did before when the project is completed, including doing retaining wall repairs. Additionally, officials pointed out that some of the retaining walls may be too deep to easily remove the sidewalk.
“Once the city goes to all the work of making the street look good, we should also make sure the retaining walls are repaired,” Everett said.
Amber Vogt, who lives on First Street expressed concern about the city taking the sidewalks out. While she said she understands the need to increase the width of the street while moving the guardrail away from the edge of the cliff, there are a lot of children who walk down that street. Taking the sidewalk out would shift traffic to that area and potentially create a safety hazard, she said.
“I understand it, but you’ve got to do something else then,” Vogt said. “As soon as that’s gone, the cars are going to push over.”
City officials are still in the very early stages of the guardrail project, but Everett said once the city has an idea about project details, officials will meet with property owners and residents in the area to discuss the construction schedule and logistics, as well as to address some issues with retaining walls and the sidewalk.
