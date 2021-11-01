Lead skatepark meeting Thursday

LEAD — Anyone who is interested in the effort to build a new skatepark in Lead is invited to attend a city meeting at 5 p.m., Thursday at Lead City Hall.
Former city administrator Mike Stahl, who has been leading the effort to build the park since last year, said the city has more than $300,000 in grants and city funding and construction is planned to start in 2022. During the meeting, Stahl said he will review the current funding that is available, and possible smaller amounts that could be raised. Participants in the meeting will also discuss the design of the skatepark for the purpose of developing a request for proposals from design-build companies that specialize in skateparks.
“Someone once said, “Things get done by those who show up,” Stahl said, as he stressed the importance for community involvement in the planning process.
The idea to build a new, “constant movement” skatepark featuring curved concrete features started last year, when Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture contributed $37,000 toward resurfacing the city’s current skatepark. The contribution was part of an agreement that allowed KAJV to use the basketball courts area as lay-down space during the conveyor belt construction across Lower Main Street. At that time, Stahl gathered skatepark users and other interested community members together to begin brainstorming ideas for ways to improve the city’s skatepark, which has fallen into disrepair. Over the course of the last year, Stahl and city officials have worked together to secure more than $300,000 in grant funding for the project.
