Lead skatepark design complete, construction to start June 12

LEAD — The final design of the Lead Skatepark has been completed, and crews plan to start construction June 12.
On Thursday stakeholders and future users met with designer Richie Conklin of Evergreen Skateparks, a company that specializes in building skateparks and has projects around the world, to approve the final design for a $345,000 park. Earlier this week, city crews started taking out a tennis court and the horseshoe pits near the Rod & Gun Club by Washington Street, to prepare the site for construction.
Mike Stahl, who as a volunteer has been leading the effort to raise money and build the new skatepark in town, said the initial city work allowed for more money to be put into the actual park. That resulted in a larger skating area for the park.
“Some of their initial cost estimate included all of this grubbing work that we’re doing,” he said. “So, they (Evergreen) were able to take that money that was going to be used to clean up the site, and put that money right into the skatepark.”
The new design also scraps a green space area that was initially proposed for the park, in favor of more surface area for skating.
In addition to stakeholders in the Lead park, Stahl said a few representatives from Spearfish also attended Thursday’s meeting to educate themselves about the process.
“We had a good meeting and everybody is happy,” he said.
The Lead Skatepark is funded with donations from Coeur-Wharf Mine, the Coeur-Whar Sustainable Prosperity Fund, the Walt Green Foundation, Kiewit-Alberici Joint Venture, the Lead-Deadwood Community Foundation, and with some increased sales tax dollars that the city of Lead set aside for special projects. More than half of the funds to build the skatepark have been generated from private donations and grants, and Stahl said he is still looking for more.
